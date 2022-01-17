Friendship Timeline: ‘Euphoria’ Costars Zendaya & Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya play Rue Bennett and Jules Vaughn respectively on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

In interviews past, Schafer described Zendaya among her best friends.

Zendaya has been very complimentary of her performance in the teen drama.

June 10, 2019, Zendaya shared a photo and video of herself and Schafer looking at a ‘Euphoria” poster in public.

In the VideoAs they walked past a California building, the stars laughed and squealed as they giggled.

June 2019, Schafer talked about the “special bond” she formed with Zendaya during filming season 1 ‘Euphoria”.





Hunter Schafer plays Jules, Zendaya is Rue in season one, episode 3. “Euphoria.”



Interview with W magazineSchafer claimed that Jules was portrayed well. “therapeutic to readdress that part of my life, using Jules as a pathway, and building a beautifully complicated relationship with Rue, Zendaya’s character.”

“We’ve formed a really special bond over the past eight months that I’m so thankful for,”She said.

June 16, 2019: The premiere of Season 1 on HBO’s ‘Euphoria.





Schafer’s acting debut was made with the critically acclaimed series. The LGBTQ+ activistBefore starring in the movie, I was a model and an avid fan of fashion design. “Euphoria.”

“Euphoria”Rue, Zendaya’s character in the series, narrates the story of Rue’s teenage struggle with addiction. The series is notable for the teen’s instant connection with Jules, a newcomer to her neighborhood.

July 2019: Zendaya Schafer was referred to as her ‘new best buddy’ by Schafer, after she and Zendaya worked together on season one of ‘Euphoria.





“She’s amazing,”Schafer mentioned Zendaya in Interview with the New York Times. “Z was my main scene partner for most of this season and I just feel so lucky to come out of this experience with a new best friend.”

July 7, 2019: Schafer took a silly photo with Zendaya while filming season 1, Episode 4

July 2019: Schafer was impressed by Zendaya’s willingness to be a costar in collaboration





Season one episode two: Zendaya plays Rue, Hunter Schafer plays Jules. “Euphoria.”



“She is such a force,” Schafer MTV News. “When you’re in a scene with somebody and you’re bouncing off of each other, it’s so exciting because it all starts to feel very real and it makes the acting part easier. I think Z was just so committed to doing it, holding space for me and made it that much easier to reciprocate and make our world very visceral and immersive.”

“And also, she’s just the sweetest person ever, so down-to-earth,”She continued.

August 4, 2019, Zendaya and Schafer: Although they did not do a chemistry reading before they costarred on ‘Euphoria’, they quickly became close friends.

You can find out more at VideoZendaya, the HBO spokesperson, stated that they were “becoming” “very, very close”While filming.

“You’re kind of forced to be in these really intense situations emotionally,”She said.

“She has seen me in every form, the worst, the best, and vice versa,”Zendaya is now available for Schafer. “There’s no judgment, it’s all love.”

In response, Schafer said, “I feel like I’ve got a new sister.”

August 2019: Schafer claimed that Zendaya filming scenes ‘broke down many of the physical intimacy barriers.





Zendaya and Rue are portrayed by Hunter Schafer and Jules by Zendaya in the second episode of Two Special Episodes of “Euphoria.”



Eddy Chen/HBO







“We’d spend three hours just cuddling in bed together as our characters,”Schafer spoke in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “There are a lot of scenes where Rue and Jules are just in bed talking and holding each other. Shooting that broke down a lot of the physical intimacy barriers.”

February 20, 2020: Schafer described Zendaya work as an intimate and extensive process.





Zendaya and Hunter Schafer during the season one premiere “Euphoria”June 2019



Arca interviews us about his music. V magazineThe actress was asked: “Who’s been your closest artistic collaborator, would you say?”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever worked closer with anyone than Zendaya on ‘Euphoria,'” Schafer replied. “It was such an extensive process, and a very intimate one. And also [showrunner and creator] Sam Levinson, who helped me get to those places I hadn’t been since I was a teenager…”

January 22, 2021: Schafer shared behind the scenes photos of Zendaya and her, taken during filming Jules’ special episode of Euphoria.

Episode: The Jules-centric bridge episode “Euphoria,”Schafer and Levinson co-wrote the script between season one and two.

January 2021: Schafer was enthusiastic about Zendaya’s presence on ‘Euphoria.’





Hunter Schafer, Zendaya and the second of two special episodes “Euphoria.”



Eddy Chen/HBO







“I feel so lucky to be working next to her and to be developing these characters’ relationship with her because I know she loves them just as much as I do, if not more,” Schafer Collider.

“As a scene partner, she is just so good about, when the camera’s on me, doing whatever she needs to do to help me be where I need to be for the scene,”The actress continued. “It makes it that much easier for me to reciprocate and give that back to her.”

Zendaya is one of her favorite people “best friends,”Schafer also stated that the stars are two stars. “trust each other.”

“We’re always just pushing each other to go deeper,”She said.

December 2021: Zendaya praises Schafer’s “beautiful performance” on ‘Euphoria”.





Zendaya and Hunter Schafer October 2019.



“I remember watching behind the camera and knowing that something had clicked,”Zendaya was recalled in Harper’s Bazaar cover story January 2022 by SchaferThe previous month’s issue of. “She just took whatever pain she had, and she translated it into such a beautiful performance.”

December 31, 2021: Zendaya posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram Story in honor of Schafer’s 23rd Birthday.





Zendaya and Hunter Schafer in a selfie shared on Zendaya’s Instagram Story.





“Happy hunty day! I love you so much @hunterschafer,”Zendaya captioned this photo.

January 9, 2022: “Euphoria” returns to HBO for its highly-anticipated second season





Hunter Schafer plays Jules, Zendaya is Rue in season two, episode 1. “Euphoria.”



HBO







Season two’s premiere featured Rue and Jules reuniting for a New Year’s Eve celebration and kissing as midnight approached.

Insider was told by Zendaya that Rue’s story and relationship to Jules were teased this season. “She thinks that she knows what’s best for herself and in the beginning of the season, we give her everything she says that she could ever want, but we all know that you can’t have your cake and eat it too.”

“Ultimately, what she’s doing is hurting herself and it’s eventually going to implode,”The actress added. “We know that. It’s just about how long she can get away with it until eventually, something happens.”

January 9, 2022 – Zendaya shared behind-the scenes photos from season 2 of Euphoria with Schafer





Hunter Schafer seen behind-the scenes photos of the set of season 2 of “Euphoria.”





January 10, 2022: Schafer shared more behind-the scenes photos and videos of Zendaya, her ‘Euphoria costars’

A post shared by Hunter (@hunterschafer)

