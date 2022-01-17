Prince Harry launches legal action to pay for UK Police Protection

Prince Harry challenged a government decision prohibiting him from paying for UK Police Protection.

Harry’s legal spokesperson stated in a statement that he had offered to pay for the services, but was denied.

According to the statement, Harry and his family can’t return to the UK if they aren’t under the protection of the police.

In January 2020, Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, formally stepped back from their duties with the royal family — meaning they also forfeited taxpayer-funded police protection. The GuardianAccording to reports, the couple paid private security in the US for their spouse using money they received from their IRA.



A spokesperson for Prince Harry’s legal team released this statement StatementAs a response to “leak in a UK tabloid,”They will do so on behalf of the client.

According to Insider’s statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sought judicial review of this matter in September 2021.





“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home,”The statement is as follows:

In May 2018, Prince Harry and Markle were married. They later welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. Their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in June 2021.

It was stated that Prince Harry had first offered to pay for UK Police Protection for him and his family in Jan 2020. “offer was dismissed.”Prince Harry also failed to make a second attempt.

“He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer,”The statement is as follows: “The goal for Prince Harry has been simple — to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country.”

In the statement, it was noted that Prince Harry was visiting the UK in July 2021 to unveil a statue in memory of Princess Diana. The GuardianHe was reported to have been chased by photographers after he left the event.





“The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk,”The statement goes on.

Insider asked for comment from representatives of the Duke and Duchess Sussex, but they did not respond immediately.