Fulham’s’shock’ transfer talks with Premier League rivals about a striker, after Mitrovic “refuses to return for the club”

FULHAM could be close to signing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jamesenez.

After moving to Wolves, the Mexican striker has scored 57 times in 166 appearances since he joined Benfica from Wolves in 2018.

2 Aleksandar Mitrovic still refuses to play at Fulham in order to secure a Saudi deal Credit: Getty

2 Raul Jimenez is set to leave Wolves to join the Cottagers in a deal worth around £5.5m Credit: Getty

Jimenez is no longer needed by Julen Lópetegui, and he will now be joining Premier League rivals Fulham.

According to reports, the star who fractured his skull in November of 2020 has agreed on terms with Cottagers.

And a fee of £5.5m is believed to have been agreed between the clubs as Fulham still wait to resolve their stand-off with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Cottagers manager Marco Silva, as well as the player Marco Silva, were both offered huge money deals this week to move from Saudi Arabia.

But while the Serbian star is understood not to feel mentally fit after his club turned down a second bid of about £30million from Al-Hilal, it has now been revealed that manager Silva WILL STAY after snubbing millions from Al-Ahli in the Middle East.

The arrival of Jimenez is a doubly good news for West London fans.

Transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Fulham are in talks to sign Raul Jimenez. He’s concrete option being considered as new striker.

“Negotiations are taking place, waiting to understand Marco Silva’s decision on Al Ahli proposal.

“Jimenez, in the list also because Mitrovic wants Al-Hilal move.”

Journalist Sam Wallace then tweeted: “Fulham agreement to sign Raul Jimenez from #WWFC imminent.”

Mitrovic, who has three years left on his £100,000- a-week contract, could see that pay packet jump to £400,000 in Saudi.

