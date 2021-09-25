Ana Navarro Speaks Out After COVID-19 Positive Test on The View

Ana Navarro Speaks Out After COVID-19 Positive Test on The View
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Additionally, Ana discussed how the situation unfolded right before her eyes, just before co-host Joy Behar announced that she and Sonny tested positive for COVID-19.

“Now, because of COVID the table at The View is like the size of an aircraft carrier. Joy is clear on the other side,” Ana described. “I don’t think she sees the commotion of what Sunny and I are told by the executive producer, Brian Teta, that this is happening. And, of course, it’s a very awkward moment. It’s puzzling. You’ve got a hundred things going through your head.”

She added, “This is in the middle of live TV, and as you know, Anderson, the show must go on.”

Latest News

Previous articleRoyal Family news latest- Prince William and Harry ‘to reunite’ after rift as Charles sets up climate change TV show
Next articleMore on ‘Our Kind of People’ Film and Location ? It’s Not Where You Think

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder