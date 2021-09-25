Royal Family news latest- Prince William and Harry ‘to reunite’ after rift as Charles sets up climate change TV show

Diana asks if Royal Family ‘will kill her’ in movie trailer

The movie – named after Diana’s maiden name – takes place at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate.

As she spends time with her family over the festive period, Diana realises that her marriage to Prince Charles has unravelled and starts to reevaluate her life.

The trailer begins with the Princess of Wales, played by Twilight star Kristen Stewart, turning up to the Estate late with everyone waiting for her.

She tells herself in the mirror: “Three days. That’s it.”

Prince Charles, played by actor Jack Farthing tells his wife: “You have to be able to do things you hate…

“There has to be two of you, the real one, and the one they take pictures of.

“Diana, for the good of the country.”

In frustration, the Princess of Wales replies: “For the good of the country?”

As the trailer continues Diana starts to realise what she wants in life.

The last scene shows her looking out into a field and as she turns around, she asks: “Will they kill me do you think