Carlos Watson, CEO of Ozy Media, Resigns from the NPR Board

Carlos Watson, Ozy Media founder and CEO, has resigned from NPR’s board. It is the latest setback for the troubled media organisation.

NPR reported that Watson’s resignation letter arrived to the board’s chairman just prior to the governance committee meeting later in the day to determine his status. Watson joined NPR’s board in 2016 and was re-elected for his second, three-year term on the board, which would have begun this month.

“Earlier today, Carlos Watson submitted his resignation from the NPR Board of Directors. I have accepted his resignation on behalf of the Board. Mr. Watson’s resignation is effective as of today,”LaFontaine Oliver was the NPR Board Chair and stated this in a statement to

After a whole week of scandal and exits by Ozy Media, the news comes following a New York Times exposéBeginning Monday. On Thursday, Chairman Marc Lasry resigned, while Katty Kay, former BBC anchor, resigned as executive producer and senior editor. Meanwhile, Samir Rao, COO, took a leave after it was reported that he impersonated a Google executive during a fundraising call with Goldman Sachs. Watson, who was hosting the Emmy Awards ceremony in news and documentaries earlier this week, also resigned.

Over the last week, several investors, partners and employees have distanced themselves from Watson or the company since the exposé. Ron Conway, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, gave up all of his shares. Conway was one Ozy’s first investors.

A representative at A&E also confirmed that the network has pulled its second installment of an Ozy program “Voices Magnified”This was scheduled to run on Monday.

The Times exposé also accused the company of inflating its web and video numbers and revealed an FBI fraud investigation into one of its top executives.

On Monday, Watson told that the Times piece was “a bulls— ad hominem attack,”He defended Samir Rao, co-founder of Google, for pretending to be a Google executive during a conference call with representatives from Goldman Sachs and also disputed the claim that Ozy overstated its video stream and web traffic figures.

He said the company’s revenue last year rose to $50 million and came primarily from non-web properties including newsletters, podcasts, TV shows and Facebook and YouTube streams. The company’s other important revenue stream, live festivals, has been off-limits during COVID.