Amy Sedaris, Neil Flynn Join ‘Girls5Eva’ Season 2

The breakthrough Peacock hit “Girls5Eva”Season 2 will feature comedy stars Neil Flynn and Amy Sedaris.

Sitting down Variety‘s SXSW Studio in Austin on Saturday, series creator Meredith Scardino revealed that the beloved Sedaris and Flynn will star as the parents of Busy Philipps’ character Summer Dutkowsky — one of the members of the titular girl group fighting for a comeback.

Sedaris is perhaps best known for her Comedy Central series. “Strangers With Candy,”You can also find dozens of TV and film roles in work such as “Broad City”And “Maid in Manhattan.”Emmy nominated for her series on crafting, she was also “At Home with Amy Sedaris.”

Flynn and the ABC sitcom are co-led by Flynn “The Middle,”He was also nominated for the Critics Choice Award. He was also a regular contributor to “Scrubs.” His film credits include playing Lindsay Lohan’s father in “Mean Girls,” “Major League,” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Magnolia.”

Scardino was joined in-studio by her lead cast Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell.

We last saw the women in “Girls5Eva,” they’d rocked a local Jingle Ball concert with their eponymous hit, which Scardino said provides a glimmer of professional hope for the next batch of episodes.

“The bet paid off, because somebody in the crowd noticed them and gave them a small record deal. So, this season is about them making their first album on their own terms,”She said.

The group also gave credit for the show’s alchemy to executive producer Tina Fey, who was invaluable in putting the cast together. “She was the first one who mentioned Sara in the role of Dawn, and she had worked with Renée on her movie “Sisters.” We were big fans of Paula and Busy, too,” said Scardino. “It was Tina helping make the phone calls.”

Philipps claimed that the call was almost missed.

“I almost didn’t call her back. It was truly a day, and there was a kerfuffle where a Postmate forgot my tortillas. So I walked to the corner bodega to get tortillas and remembered there was someone I had to call back,”The actor said. ‘Tina said, ‘I;m so glad you called me, we’You are trying to solve this problem by tomorrow.’”

“Girls5Eva”Season 2 arrives at Peacock in May 5.