Broadcast News Star William Hurt Has Died At 71

The film world lost a spectacular talent today, as it has been announced that William Hurt – the Academy Award-winning actor best known for his roles in Broadcast News, The Big Chill, Body Heat, and as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – has passed away. He was 71 and died of natural causes.

According to DeadlineWilliam Hurt’s son, Will Hurt, shared the news with his father. He also issued an official statement that read:

The Hurt family is deeply saddened to announce the death of William Hurt on March 13, 2022. This was one week before Hurt’s 72nd birthday. His peaceful death occurred among his family due to natural causes. The family requests privacy at this moment.

William Hurt’s career was one of many remarkable accomplishments – among them being a string of Best Actor nominations from the Academy Awards in the mid-1980s. Hector Babenco won him the Oscar in 1986. Kiss of the Spider WomanHe was then nominated for Randa Haines’ turns in the next two years. Children Of A Lesser GodJames L. Brooks Broadcast News. He was nominated for his fourth nomination in 2006, and he competed for Best Supporting Actor to celebrate his dark turn in David Cronenberg’s. A History Of Violence.

William Hurt, a graduate of Juilliard School, studied briefly theology at Tufts University. His acting career began on stage but was forever transformed when he starred as Ken Russell in Ken Russell’s. Altered StatesIn 1980. He starred in Peter Yates’ breakout performance opposite Sigourney Weber. EyewitnessThen, he teamed up with Lawrence Kasdan, writer/director for two memorable hits: 1981’s sexy thriller and Body HeatAnd 1983’s intimate drama The Big Chill.

After starring in some of the best films of the 1980s, Hurt became one of the most reliable Hollywood talents through subsequent decades, and in the 1990s and 2000s he made a big impression on the sci-fi world – starring in Alex Proyas’ Dark CityStephen Hopkins’ movie version Lost In SpaceSteven Spielberg’s. A.I. Artificial Intelligence. He was also one the first stars to sign up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His first appearance as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross in Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible HulkBefore reprising his role in the Joe Russo-directed trio Captain America Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War?, and Avengers: Endgame. As part of Cate Shortland’s cast, he played the role again. Black Widow.

William Hurt is a familiar face on the big screen over the past 13 years. But he also spent a lot of time on television. He was a regular on the FX series in 2009, which was critically acclaimed. DamagesHe continued the series with shows that included 2015’s. Humans, 2016’s Beowulf: Return the Shieldlands, CondorAnd Goliath.

He will be part of the AMC series’ cast Pantheon – starring Paul Dano, Maude Apatow, and Taylor Schilling – which started filming in late January.

CinemaBlend would like to offer our deepest condolences to William Hurt’s friends, family, and fans. We also hope that everyone finds comfort in the fact his amazing talent will live on through his outstanding body of work.