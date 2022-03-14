Redesigned units will require more staff

If you’ve been on a waiting list for surgery or called your GP at eight o’clock in the morning and have not received an appointment, then you know that the NHS is in a difficult spot.

Staff are as committed as ever — but after two years of Covid, things are tough.

Sajid Javid, Health Secretary, is now focusing on prioritising “prevention and personalisation”To “put our health service on a stronger and more sustainable footing”.

He also aims to cut waiting lists — with patients still in need of care after 18 months able to go private for free.

Last week, he spoke at the Royal College of Physicians of London. “We must choose between endlessly putting in more and more money, or reforming how we do healthcare. I choose reform.”

But what could reform look like if it was down to the people on the ground — patients, NHS staff and other healthcare specialists?

We asked the experts what would improve the NHS . . .

THE NURSE

NHS staff can park for free

DENISE, a nurse from Plymouth, says: “Name me another industry that has to pay for the privilege of going to work. Too many hospitals charge parking fees.

“We don’t want to park away from hospitals, free, then walk into work because after a long, exhausting shift, you just want to go home — and it’s not safe to be wandering dark streets as a woman alone.

“I spend around £50 a month on parking. That’s more than £600 a year. It would make such a difference to every single NHS worker if it was free for us to park where we work.”

EX-DOCTOR

Find and retain new staff

ADAM KAY is a bestselling author of This is Going To Hurt. The book is based on his diaries, which he kept while he was a junior NHS doctor.

He says: “Every operation on the waiting list needs a couple of surgeons, an anaesthetist, two theatre nurses, an operating department practitioner, theatre support workers and healthcare assist-ants, cleaners and an admin team — not to mention staff in the recovery unit and on the ward for post-operative care.

“Where are they all coming from? Until we have an answer, I’m not sure we have an answer to the waiting list crisis.

“The NHS is short around 100,000 staff and more leave daily, burnt out after an unimaginably tough few years. There’s no point running a bath if the plug is missing.”

THE EXHEALTH SECRETARY

Restore family doctors

JEREMY Hunt, South West Surrey MP and Chair of the Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee was Health Secretary from 2012-2018.

He says: “First, we need to give the exhausted workforce hope by sorting out staffing shortages once and for all, with independent, public forecasts of the numbers of doctors and nurses we should be training.

“Meanwhile, we need a massive recruitment drive, home and abroad, to get more doctors into local surgeries and hospitals.

“Once we have fixed the staffing problems, bring back family doctors. A study in Norway showed people who had the same doctor for many years were 30 per cent less likely to need out-of-hours care, 30 per cent less likely to go to hospital and 25 per cent less likely to die.”

THE GP

Proper social care packages

MATTHEW BOULTER works as a GP Partner with the Atlantic Medical Group, Penzance in Cornwall.

He says: “Firstly, there is a massive block in a single part of the system which causes blockages everywhere else — and that’s getting patients out of hospital and back into the community.

“One of our local hospitals has well over 100 patients who are ready to be discharged and want to go home, but they can’t as there are no social care packages, or not enough social carers in the ­community, to keep them safe.

“If they were all able to go home, with the appropriate support packages, this would free up spaces on wards which would mean A&E could admit more patients, and ambulances would not be held up waiting to offload and could be freed up to respond to emergencies.

“Despite them being in the same government department, there is still a huge disconnect between health and social care, and carers are undervalued and poorly paid.

“If these two arms were joined up properly, feeding seamlessly into one another, we would reduce hospital stays massively and cut system pressures every-where.”

“Secondly, primary care is ­crippled by bureaucracy. GP surgery staff spend ridiculous amounts of time filling in paper-work for multiple organisations, much of it pointless.”

THE PARAMEDIC

Only dial 911 if you are absolutely in need

DEENA EVANS is a paramedic for West Midlands Ambulance Service and won Central Recorder’s Who Cares Wins 999 hero award last year after being stabbed on a job in July 2020.

She says: “We get a lot of calls where, when we arrive, we don’t really need to be there. Things like a high temperature — they haven’t had paracetamol to help reduce it. Instead they’ve wrapped themselves in blankets.

“Or a simple strain — an ambulance does not need to be called for that. To access help, you can take a taxi or get a lift. There needs to be more understanding of self-care — that if you have a temperature, take paracetamol, if you have a sprained ankle you put ice on and rest it.

“People are often scared if they’ve hurt themselves, espec-ially since Covid, but don’t call an ambulance unless you need one. If in doubt, call NHS 111 and they will advise.”

THE PATIENT

Information to share

Our reporter Clare O’Reilly’s dad, Michael, was treated for a stroke by the NHS last week, after two different hospital stays.

She says: “A lack of information- sharing from shift to shift really affected Dad’s care, resulting in him falling twice during his stay.

“We’d find ourselves repeating the medications he’s on for his epilepsy, reminding those caring for him about his dementia and Alzheimer’s, yet he was still left unaccompanied to go to the toilet despite not being able to use his right side properly.

“If patients don’t have someone vocal to advocate for them, follow up, chase information and keep reminding doctors and nurses, it’s easy to fall through the gaps and miss therapies or treatments or scans, or leave hospital without life- saving medication which Dad did.”

THE MENTAL HEALTH CAMPAIGNER

Brighten up mental health wards

BEN WEST, 21 years old, is from Staplehurst in Kent and has been fighting for better mental health services ever since his brother Sam died aged 15.

Ben says: “Speak to anyone who has been admitted to a mental health unit and they will often describe it as being ‘like prison’. They are cold, dark and have no walls. They are often the most stressful and anxious places you can send.

“There are at least two pilot projects in the UK to redesign these units and make it less anxious for patients.

“One has been designed to be sport and art-focused. Think coloured pillows, plants and artwork. It’s the same at many A&E departments where too many people with mental health conditions end up.”

EX-MIDWIFE

Improve NHS staff’s working conditions

EMMA GASKING, 27, a Milton Keynes, Bucks resident, decided to quit her job in 2018 as a NHS community midwife after three years of being in this job.

She says: “Improving work conditions for staff has to come top of the priority list. When I worked in a hospital there would be times I would be so busy I wouldn’t eat, drink or use the loo for 13 hours. This is completely normal and should not be considered unacceptable.

“We talk about wanting to increase staff levels, but that is almost impossible when the job is basically that you work 13-hour shifts, often without a break or a chance to eat or drink.

“You won’t be allowed to sleep on your break in your night shift in case you are called back — but you won’t be paid for that break. In any other role with the same amount of pressure or responsibility, you will be paid more and treated better in all aspects.

“If we want to improve the NHS it needs long-term thinking. It will initially cost more to improve working conditions and pay but ultimately it will save money — with fewer sick days, higher retention rates and fewer costly errors.”

THE GP RECEPTIONIST

Respect staff – and remember out-of-hours services

ONE surgery receptionist, who wished to remain anonymous, says: “Have more recognition and respect for staff — they’re only doing what is asked of them. We are made out to be the bad guys, but if we could, we would book everyone in — we don’t go in to be shouted at.

“It’s not us that controls how many GPs are working or how many appointments we can book each day.

“It’s also important for people to make use of out-of-hours doctors, if they’re unable to get booked in. That’s what the out-of-hours and walk-in centres are there for.”