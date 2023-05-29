Drew Barrymore | Drew Barrymore and a fan | Source: Instagram/thedrewbarrymoreshow

Drew Barrymore rushed to comfort a fan on the set of her talk show.

Barrymore once thought of taking her own life but decided not to.

Fans were charmed by Barrymore’s reaction to her crying fan.

Drew Barrymore has been a Hollywood staple since she debuted as an actress in “E.T. the Extraterrestrial,” playing Gertie. She has since starred in many blockbuster films and now has her own talk show.

Recently, the set of her talk show became where Barrymore comforted a fan she saw crying from the stage. Fans were even more enamored with Barrymore after they saw her reaction to the upset fan.

On Friday, May 26, 2023, “The Drew Barrymore Show” posted a video to their official Instagram account, showing Barrymore hearing a fan crying and immediately going over to comfort her.

As soon as Barrymore realized the fan was crying, she looked over and asked the fan if she was okay. She then asked if she needed to deal with the person who had made the fan cry, which made the audience laugh.

Barrymore then walked over to the fan, who was sitting in the first row of the audience. As Barrymore approached the fan, she said she cried because she loved the actress.

The actress then shared her relief with the audience and then joked with the audience, saying:

“Did you see me coming up here? I was like, ‘Tell me where they are! I will take them down!'”

The fan then explained to Barrymore that she had been her childhood idol, and she didn’t want to cry but was overwhelmed. Barrymore told the fan it was okay to cry and then asked her name before sitting on her lap to embrace her.

Barrymore told the fan that she thought it was funny because she didn’t want to cry on the set. After all, the actress cries on the stage all the time. Fans in the audience chuckled and smiled at the sweet exchange, and the video’s comments section was filled with even more adoring fans.

How Did People React to Barrymore’s Actions?

Apart from all those who were in the audience and smiled at the pair’s sweet moment, fans in the comments section of the Instagram video also shared their adoration for the actress and her heart.

One fan said that Barrymore sitting on their lap would have altered their brain chemistry and cured their anxiety. Another commented that they were there, and the moment had touched them deeply. One said broken people are the kindest.

One fan said she was meant to interview Barrymore at a movie premiere, but couldn’t because she was crying and Barrymore was so kind to her. Philanthropist Mrs. Smith said:

“This is what our culture needs; more and more hugs.”

Another commenter joked that a snuggle like that from Barrymore could have cured their emotional trauma. Yet another commenter said they starred as an extra on a movie with Barrymore, and she hung out with the extras for a while.

Why Did Barrymore Think About Taking Her Life Twice?

Apart from Barrymore comforting audience members with her hugs and readiness to defend them against anyone who could upset them, she had inspired many with her story.

Barrymore burst onto the scene as a child actress and had a successful Hollywood career for many years, but underneath it, all was something more sinister. Barrymore was facing personal battles.

The actress had often talked about everything she went through as a child and in her early teens before she could find a way to be happy with her life and satisfied with her existence.

Before she did this, she thought about taking her life. She admitted she had twice thought of taking her own life because she did not know where else to turn. She confirmed she did not necessarily want to leave the earth, but she didn’t know what else to do.

Barrymore talked to Madison Beer about her desire to take her life on her show. Beer admitted that she had also twice contemplated suicide and said that sometimes she wanted a “temporary death.”

Beer then explained that she was finally happy because she had done much inner child work. Beer confirmed that she knew she had to start at the beginning to be able to heal herself fully, so she dove into inner child healing head first.

The actress also revealed she took several mental health breaks at wellness retreats and went to therapy seven days a week. After doing all of that, she could finally be happy with herself again.

Barrymore gushed that what Beer had done was incredibly productive, and she had allowed herself to feel all her emotions and now be happy simply being herself. Barrymore also confessed that she loved Beer and everything she had done to heal from her emotional wounds.

Fans were once again charmed by the interaction between the two women, who spoke transparently about their mental health struggles and the journeys they had been on to become better.

One fan said they were praying for a society where everyone could get the help Beer did. Another said Barrymore did an excellent job of talking about complex topics and allowed women to see that they were not alone if they were struggling.

Another commenter said they didn’t know much about Barrymore, but the way she openly addressed mental health was something the world badly needed. Another mentioned that Barrymore was a sweet soul; they loved her honesty and bravery.

One fan said they were proud of Beer and everything she willingly shared with the public. They mentioned they had been a fan for years and that it was great to see her slowly opening up about her struggles.

Barrymore’s fans mentioned how much her show comforted them; some even thanked her for helping them through difficult times. As confirmed in the comments, the show has become a safe space for many people—a truly inspirational story.