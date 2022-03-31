ABC Cancels Competition Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Ultimate SurferIt has been wiped out.

After one season, ABC cancelled the water-based competition series.

The premiere of the show was in August 2021. The show ran for eight seasons. But it failed to gain a lot of viewers. The first episode received less than 1.5M viewers, and only 0.3 demos.

The series featured top up-and-coming surfers training and battling it out at the surf ranch with men and women competing in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines.

Both male and female surfers vied for the title “Ultimate Surfer” and the chance to compete on WSL World Tour.

The competition series, which is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group and WSL Studios, was shot at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Kings County, California.

Slater, the surfing champion, served as the special correspondent and was also the lead consultant. Jesse Palmer, a former NFL quarterback, was the host alongside Erin Coscarelli, a sports anchor, and Joe Turpel, the voice of surfing as commentators.

Craig Piligian, WSL CEO Erik Logan and Faye Stapleton produced it.