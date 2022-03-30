American Idol winner David Cook helped the Season 20 contestants through Hollywood Week

American Idol Season 20 is moving right along on ABC, but so far, it hasn’t felt much like a landmark season. While the season 20 premiere is on ABC, it’s not a landmark one. Inclusion of a Platinum Ticket twist It was a nice touch. But, it seems the show is trying to use more nostalgia now Hollywood Week is here. As contestants work their way to advance in the second stage of the competition, they’ll have past alumni like Season 7 winner David Cook to aid them in the competition.

David Cook will be a mentor American Idol Hollywood Week participants along with past winners and contestants such as Lauren Alaina, Season 10 runner up, Ruben Studdard, Season 2 winner ( Last season, who also returned ), Season 9 winner Lee DeWyze, Season 10’s Haley Reinhart, and even Season 19’s winner Chayce Beckham. Cook spoke to Variety About his assistance to the Season 20 contestants, and how he helped them navigate Hollywood Week.

I tried to be helpful by pointing out. ‘You’ve got the talent to do this, and I understand the cameras and the lights and all of that could be very distracting, particularly if you’re not used to performing live in those settings with no net. You’re here for a reason, so just be confident in your space and let all the other stuff that’s going on around you go. It’s all peripheral. It’s all noise. You, as a performer are responsible for creating that space.

American Idol’s audition process is stressful and taxing, but it’s fair to say Hollywood Week takes it to the next level. It’s there that the judges make their decisions on the talent truly worthy of the next stage of the competition and weed out those who don’t stand a reasonable chance of winning. It’s a lot of pressure, especially when contestants aren’t used to performing under those circumstances, as David Cook mentioned.

Hollywood Week is also hard on the mind. Dramatic results can be expected. It goes beyond what it takes to perform on stage. David Cook explained Hollywood Week’s events and the steps he took to help celebrities.

Hollywood Week is hard work, but not enough sleep. Everyone goes in excited. [and] by the end of the week, everybody’s so frazzled. That’s when you start to see the tears and the meltdowns and all that. So, I was trying to help them navigate that too– the mental, psychological aspect of just how crazy Hollywood Week can be.

American Idol’s Hollywood Week for Season 20 feels like a more important affair than past seasons, especially with so few contestants separating themselves from the pack. It is not easy to make or break a bubble contestant (like Claudia Conway’s run Last year, they had a great run with the right performances. There are likely to be at least one or two contestants who are just unlucky like in previous seasons. see Season 19’s Murphy ). That’s all part of singing competitions, so I don’t envy Katy Perry and the rest on the decisions they have to make this season.