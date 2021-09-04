Amy Roloff Raged After Chris Marek Disrespects Her New Husband!

Little People, Big World Amy Roloff, the matriarch, was slammed just shy of one week after her wedding. Fans feel like she isn’t treating her new husband, Chris Marek properly. That being said, they don’t hesitate to share their thoughts on what is going on in Amy’s life. Continue reading to learn what Amy did to Chris.

LPBW fans argue about Amy Roloff’s last name on an unrelated Instagram video

As LPBWAs Instagram followers know, Amy has an Instagram section called Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. Recently, she shared her love for Mongolian Beef and Vegetables. Chris is there with her, as she was in many of her cooking videos. However, it wasn’t anything in the video to have followers call the TLC star out for disrespecting her new husband.

From the looks of the comment section, it appears that people don’t understand that it takes time to change your last name. Amy Roloff might not wish to change her last name to Amy Marek. There are many reasons this cooking queen might not want to change her last name.

It takes just one comment about Amy’s last name before her fans come to her defense. This is the comment at issue. “You should drop the name Roloff since you [sic] not married to Matt.” After that, so many people come to the newlywed’s defense.

Is it outdated to change your Lastname because you are married?

One of the long responses points out that name change is an outdated practice. It’s not only this but there are also the LPBW star’s businesses all that have the Roloff name on them. However, on the flip side of that, one comment suggests that Amy doesn’t need the Roloff name for her brand. The comment is: “Amy’s Little Kitchen is her brand. No need for Roloff, especially since she disparages Matt, the Roloff namesake, so often!”

In addition to the businesses, one fan points out that the mom of four’s last name has been Roloff for 30 years. The fan wrote that Amy “doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.”

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, Amy Roloff hasn’t responded to the comments. It is not clear what her plans are for her last name. What do you think the bride is going to do with her last name Watch the video Here. We would love to hear your thoughts below in the comments section.