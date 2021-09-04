Drake Criticised for Declaring that he is a Shameless Man!

Drake has dropped his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday (September 3), but there is one particular lyric from a track that some people are having problems with.

From the third track titled “Girls Want Girls” featuring fellow rapper DaBaby, it’s not too hard to guess the song’s content as Drake raps about being a lesbian during the three-minute song.

These are just a few of the lyrics: “please bring your girlfriend along with you” and: “She like eating p***y, I’m like, ‘Me too.,” and puzzled fans again with the chorus line: “Yeah, say that you a lesbian, girl, me too / Ayy, girls want girls where I’m from / Wait, Woah, yeah, girls want girls.”

It’s left fans guessing what the lyrics mean, with some thinking it’s referring to women leaving their boyfriends for women or while others believe the track has more problematic connotations and believe Drake is sexualizing and fetishizing queer women from the male perspective.

Fans of the 34-year-old took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the song’s lyrical content and it’s safe to say some were not impressed.

Drake was also accused by many. “fetishizing lesbians” on the track and shared their anger at the song’s subject matter.

Others laughed at his admission, while others included his famous cardigan mirror selfie.

Certified Lover Boy is Drake’s latest album, following 2018’s ScorpionIt includes 21 tracks featuring features by Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott as well as Young Thug.

In the bio for the album on Apple Music, he gave an insight into what his album is about and described it as “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of the truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.”