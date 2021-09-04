Days Of Our Lives DOOL Ciara Has Big News For Ben!

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Monday, September 6, 2021, reveal in Salem Ciara presenting Ben with a big surprise while on their honeymoon.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Ciara Brady’s Ready For The Next Step

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are finally on their honeymoon a year after they first said ‘I Do.” A little presumed death, annulment, and amnesia got in the way of things, but Ben and Ciara have married again and are happy to celebrate their way — while camping.

It’s a romantic time for the pair until Ciara realizes she forgot her birth control pills — and she doesn’t seem sad about it at all. As for Ben, he’s a little more alarmed because he is not sure he is ready for a baby. He once thought Abby was carrying his baby and even forced her to give birth at gunpoint before kidnapping said baby, but he was a crazed serial killer then. Now that he is in his right frame of mind, he might not be sure he wants to pass his mental illness onto a child. How would Ciara feel about this?

DOOL Spoilers – Trouble In The Kiriakis Mansion

Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is feeling the heat now that Calista Lockhart (Abby Huffman) is in town and can reveal more secrets about her past that she never wanted Justin (Wally Kurth) to know. How many bad things has this woman done in her life? And how many bad things have Calista done in hers?

On Monday, we learn just how sneaky and sex-crazed Calista can be when she takes a liking to Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and starts coming onto him. How will Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) feel about this and will Justin realize letting Bonnie’s odd sister-in-law live with them might not have been the best idea?

Meanwhile, Bonnie feels she has to get Calista the money she wants before she reveals things she doesn’t want to be revealed. That lands her in Xander’s (Paul Telfer) old room seeing what she can find and it turns out she gets caught.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – What Happened To Doug Williams?

Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is in quite a state because she can’t locate Doug (Bill Hayes) anywhere and it could take a toll on her heart. Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) promises to help her find the man but how successful will they be? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives weekdays to see how these stories play out.