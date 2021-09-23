Amy Duggar Says Enough & Clears Up Rumors About Second Pregnancy

Amy Duggar has had enough of the pregnancy rumors, and she’s decided to say something about them. Amy shared a sweet video of her family photoshoot with Dillon, Amy’s husband, and Daxton, their almost 2-year-old son. Daxton is Dillon and Amy’s only child, but fans have wondered if she will be pregnant again soon.

People began to wonder if Amy is pregnant after watching the video. One fan writes, “Do I spy a little baby bump?!? ❤️❤️❤️” Someone else asks, “When is the baby due?”

Plenty of other comments are rolling in from fans who thought they saw Amy cradling a baby bump in the video. She now has something to tell her followers.

One day after sharing the video on her Instagram, she added a more detailed comment to the rumors. She wrote:

“I see how people could and would automatically think I’m pregnant bc I did grab the lower part of my dress… but that’s just because my dress got stuck in my heels! but I’m not pregnant and we aren’t actively trying. Pregnancy, and then breastfeeding for almost 2 years and vertigo for 8 months, and then all the covid shut down and stress for 3130 was ALOT. And that’s ok to admit. Good thing God gave me some thick skin. These comments. Wow.”

She also shared a couple of posts on her Instagram stories, calling out the people who assume that she’s pregnant. She writes, “Can a girl not wear a maxi dress anymore without assuming? I’ve got my hands full right now!”

So, based on Amy’s response, it’s pretty clear that a baby isn’t in her near future. Dillon and Amy seem content and happy with their son Daxton. While Amy is related to the Duggars, she’s made it obvious that she isn’t like the rest of her family members.

She doesn’t follow the same strict rules for how to dress and doesn’t seem to be interested in having as many children as possible. So, what do you think of Amy King’s reaction to all of the pregnancy rumors? Are you skeptical of all the speculations? Comment below.