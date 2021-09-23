Megan Fox And Kourtney Kardashian Snuggle Tavis Baker And MGK Couples Together PDA ALERT!

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are getting SPICY on Instagram. The stars are snuggling. Megan also posted a photo that shows them snuggling topless. They are trying to destroy the internet.

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are clearly unstoppable duo. Since they were dating, the two have been together. They are now breaking the internet. Megan Fox posted a photo of herself and Kourtney Kardashian full-on cuddling while also topless. They are obviously covering all that is necessary for Instagram. But, there’s no denying the women are full-on naked.

The intrigue doesn’t stop there though. It’s also quite interesting. Many people speculate about what the caption could mean.

“Kourt, forever isn’t long enough 🖤 Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims,” She writes in the caption.

This caption is a bit confusing. First of all, what does “forever isn’t long enough” mean? She and MGK are engaged – does this imply that Kourtney and Travis Barker are also planning to get married? Next is the immersive experience portion of the caption. What else is there to add other than these photos?

Kourtney actually responded to Megan saying: “this lifetime and the next 🖤.” Sounds like the two are definitely besties at this point.

The photos will be up immediately, and fans are thrilled.

It’s clear that all of this comes straight out of the mastermind herself – Kim Kardashian. Kim clearly looks up to Kris Jenner when she comes to mega-marketing concepts. Kim Kardashian, naked with one of the most popular female actors of all. Of course, that’s the best way to promote an intimates line!

In addition to Megan Fox posting her photos, Kim of course, shared photos too promoting SKIMS. Kim seems to be completely rebranding. It will be interesting for us to see what her brand does next. If it’s anything like this, there seems to be a lot to look forward to!