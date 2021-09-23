General Hospital Spoilers Reveal Shocking Truth About Peter August

General Hospital spoilers suggest there is more to come with Peter August. He supposedly died months ago after his fall down the stairs, but fans were right to suspect he hadn’t really died. He returned to Nina Reeves to torture her and find Maxie Jones. Some viewers wonder if he is on the run again after jumping off a cliff.

It seems some General Hospital viewers feel Peter’s personality changed to some extent along the way. Could Peter’s evil twin have stepped in to take over his life at some point? It wouldn’t be that far-fetched, at least not for Port Charles.

Ryan Chamberlain pretended to be Dr. Kevin Collins his twin brother and Alex Marick did likewise for Anna. Given that Alex is Peter’s true biological mother, his having an identical twin taking over his life would show the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

Celebrating the Soaps mentioned the twin possibility a while back. The evil twin seems to be the one causing all the trouble right now, even if there was a shift. It might even be possible the evil twin has been the one in Port Charles for quite some time, perhaps even as far back as when Drew Cain’s initial captivity.

As the site noted, there’s certainly a path available to keep Peter as the evil one and bring in a twin as the nice guy. General Hospital clearly wants to keep Wes Ramsey on the cast, and bringing in a nice twin could do the trick.

General Hospital viewers already know Drew is being held by “The Boss” in a grungy prison somewhere. The real Nurse Chloe is there too, which would seem to signal Peter’s involvement. Granted, “The Boss” may end up being Victor Cassadine or someone quite unexpected.

Some General Hospital fans have speculated about the twin possibility too. “So many twins in Port Charles. Think they’ll surprise us with a Peter twin? They do the good twin, bad twin thing,” one viewer tweeted.

The soapy twin twist was really emphasized by the writers with the Drew Morgan and Jason Morgan situations. There have been many loose ends over the years regarding all the memory mapping and twin drama. It wouldn’t be a stretch to consider Peter had a vested interest in all of that.

Peter jumping off the cliff after his confrontation with Anna and Valentin isn’t anything new for General Hospital. These types of falls can often leave someone dead or injured, and they are not easy to recover from. Sonny Corinthos was one example.

Nikolas Cassadine was another. It’s virtually guaranteed Peter is still alive and on the run, but viewers will have to wait and see how crazy the writers get regarding what comes next.