Amy Childs flashes £1,230 designer bag and new double buggy

Amy Childs, TOWIE star and mother of twins, has been sporting a brand new bag as well as a double stroller since the birth of her babies.

Reality TV star 32, has a son and daughter with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq. She posted pictures of the purchases she made on Facebook.

The Towie star revealed her twins to fans on social media

Amy wore a loose-fitting shirt with black leggings. She completed her outfit by wearing black sunglasses and matching sneakers.

The latest pregnancy for the Essex-based businesswoman has had its highs and lows.

The Towie veteran admitted in March that her pregnancy was causing some concern.

Taking to social media, she told fans: “So I’m 37 weeks now and the due date for the twins is just around the corner!!! It’s close!

The woman added, “This was one of the most frightening and anxious times in my pregnancy as I had booked a C-section. (So many of you had messaged about my planned birth!) but mums, I’ve never had one before and I’ve been so anxious…”

She said that her twins, Ritchie and Polly were both born normally and she was afraid of having to have a C-section.

She added: “I’m trying to be as calm as possible but I’ve read so many horror stories about c-sections online and it’s left me so worried.”

“The @peanut App has been an incredible way to connect other moms who understand.” She added. The stories that women have written about their own recovery have inspired me. I feel more relaxed.”

