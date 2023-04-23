Alice Eve, Star Trek actress and former aristocratic boyfriend’s girlfriend, uses the dating app Raya to find love after her relationship ended.

Alice Eve has ended her romance with her wealthy boyfriend, and now she is searching for love on celebrity dating app Raya.

Star Trek actress, Janeway spent a lot of time in lockdown with Pete Czernin whose family owned 92 acres Central London.

1 Alice Eve has ended her romance with an aristocrat and now is searching for love on celebrity dating app Raya Credit: Getty

The couple has split up.

Alice, who was seen on Raya in the last few days, displayed a collection of selfies along with a glamorous red-carpet photo.

A source close to the star, who was previously married to financier Alex Cowper-Smith, tells me: “Alice realised they wanted different things.

“She’s feeling fun and flirty and ready to meet someone.”

Speaking previously about what she looks for in a man, Alice revealed: “A kind man is most important, especially if you want a family.

“Having seen my friends go through having kids, a good husband who’s understanding and there is necessary.”

Alice, have fun swiping!