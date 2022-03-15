‘The Bachelor’ Finale Recap: Clayton Gets In Trouble With Rachel & Gabby

SPOILER ALERT Do not read ahead, if you have not watched part one of ABC’s “The Bachelor”Finale with Clayton Echard – aired Monday March 14th

Following last week’s dramatic fantasy suites episode where contestant Susie Evans left the show after leading man Clayton Echard admitted to sleeping with two other women and confessing his love to all three contenders, viewers were left wondering what would happen with his finalists, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Turns out, the love triangle turned into a love-rhombus.

The episode began with Clayton telling host Jesse Palmer that he was lost and didn’t know what to do after Susie had surprised him with her ultimatum.

“I’m hurt right now. Bad. Last night, everything blew up and Susie left. And I feel terrible that I was so upset and angry,”Clayton said this while he sat in church “I’m just so messed up at this point, and I don’t know what is going to happen. I want to believe love is here, but it’s all up in the air at this point.”He continued to cry. “I need somebody to help me because I’m so broken.”

The rose ceremony from hell is here. (And Palmer wasn’t lying when he told VarietyLast week, it was confirmed that it would be the largest. “emotional”And “unforgettable”Rose ceremony “Bachelor” history.)

Gabby and Rachel didn’t know Susie had left and Clayton was devastated.

“I don’t know how, after they hear that, they’re going to move forward,”Clayton states. “I know that tonight could be the end of this whole thing for me.”

Clayton stands in front of the women during the rose ceremony and says that he is “shattered into pieces at the moment.” He tells them about Susie’s departure, saying, “It just had me questioning everything about what her and I had, and I felt like at the end of it, I couldn’t even look her in the face and I didn’t even know who I was looking at.”

The women are stunned. He claims he wants the truth to come out and that they should feel at ease asking him questions. Then, it gets worse. Even worse.

“I was in love with her, and I was in love with each of you, too,”Clayton tells Rachel and Gabby, before the real zinger. “I am in love with both of you. And I also was intimate with both of you.”

The waterworks are now. (Truly this episode of “The Bachelor”It might be the Bachelor Nation’s most memorable finale, with its record of most total tears.

“He’s in love with all three of us?! And he’s heartbroken that Susie went home?”Rachel cries hysterically, lying flat on the stairs. “Oh my god. I feel like I can’t breathe.”

Gabby tells off-camera to a producer “I don’t know what to do. Maybe it’s easier just to go.”

Clayton claims that he knew both women would be hurt by this, but they deserve to hear the truth. “I can’t go into a relationship with secrets,”He said that he wanted to continue dating Rachel and Gabby so he could take his time. Clayton talks separately with Rachel and Gabby. There are many tears.

“Ultimately, whoever I pick, I love the most,”Clayton tells Gabby this to Gabby. Gabby wisely questions Clayton about the news. “Like, why wouldn’t you just save it?”

“That’s what I’m figuring out,”Clayton begins to explain. “Who is the best fit for me? Who do I love the most? Once I make that decision, all the other love, it was real, but it ends there. It didn’t mean I didn’t mean it. It just means I have a stronger love for somebody else.”

Gabby questions, “How would you feel in my position?”She rushes off to tell the cameras. “This is bullshit.”

“I don’t think you just tell multiple women that you love them, thinking there would be no consequences,”Gabby goes off. “For him saying, ‘The woman I walk out with is the women I love the most’ — like wrong fucking answer! Love isn’t measured. You can’t measure it. So like, don’t say that.”

Clayton confides in Rachel when he talks to her privately. “The love that I feel for you is not the love that I feel for Gabby… It’s different. It’s not the same…. You both are two different people. I have different feelings. I’m in love in different ways.”

Crying uncontrollably, Rachel’s voice is breaking and it’s hard to understand her. “I am just so in love with you,”She utters. “I feel like my heart is breaking.”Clayton consoles Rachel by rubbing her back. “We could be at the end of this, too. This isn’t over,”He says, “Unless you feel like it needs to be. But for me, I believe this is worth fighting for. And I love you, I do. I know that’s what we have. There’s no question about it.”

Rachel tells Clayton she’s scared and unsure if she can handle this situation. “I just want us to take it day by day,”He tells her that he would like to introduce her family to him and asks her to trust him.

Clayton returns to the podium and gives the roses to Clayton. “I want to apologize for putting you both through this tonight. I do appreciate you giving me the time to talk with you both.”

Rachel finally accepts his rose. Gabby refuses.

“I can’t, I’m sorry,”Clayton hears Gabby. “Do you want to walk me out?”Rachel is shocked, her eyes are squinting from her head and she almost falls to the floor.

“Oh my god, this is the worst thing that could have ever happened,”Rachel says this while sitting on the floor. “Two people he’s in love with just left, and I’m just the only one, and that’s not fair to anyone. It’s not fair to him or me. Do I stay? How do we move past this?… This feels awful.”

Clayton, however, is asking Gabby to reconsider her decision and return to Clayton-and Gabby land.

“I just want to level with you,”Gabby said. “I came here tonight thinking that it could be you and I at the end, that we do have something very special and my trust in you and us is what carried me forward… I’m not in the business of competing with anyone for love.”Clayton replies, “It’s not meant to be a competition and I’m sorry if that’s how it felt.”

After much emotional back and forth, Gabby decided to stay and walked back into Clayton’s roseroom. Rachel accepts her apology. Both women demonstrate a remarkable amount of support for each others, especially when considering the circumstances.

Now that both women are sticking around, it’s time to meet Clayton’s family. As we’ve seen in promos, Clayton’s father reprimands him for his botched handling of women’s hearts.

“You screwed the pooch in my opinion,” Clayton’s father tells his son. (Another moment: Rachel states she trusts Clayton. Clayton’s father replies that he would. “smacked him.”) As for Clayton’s mother, she’s disappointed in her son and says she feels as if both of the women are a “consolation prize.”He strongly disagrees.

When Gabby arrives to meet Clayton’s parents, she has a smile on her face and says she’s very happy with her decision to stay. “I’m so glad I listened,”She tells him. “I have so many deep, deep feelings for you, and really do love you.”

Rachel is still in love. “I really do hope it’s him and I at the end because I do see him as my husband…I see it and that’s what’s so scary,”She says. “I do see the engagement. I want to be married to him. I want this to work. And that’s why I’m still here.”

Both meet-the parents meetings are successful. Clayton’s parents like both women, though Clayton’s mom seems to take a stronger liking to Rachel. Rachel explained that she felt confident in their relationship when she spoke to her. “Before we even met and heard the story, I just thought, ‘Wow, that really speaks volumes about you that you didn’t decide to leave — which you could have, and that would have been understandable and respectful — but the fact that you were wanting to stay, I thought spoke volumes about you as a person.”

By this point, both Rachel and Gabby are all-in, ready to call Clayton’s parents their in-laws. They trust Clayton and seem familiar with the situation.

Well, good thing his parents didn’t seem to fall completely head-over-heels for either of the women because Clayton still hasn’t come to his own understanding. Guess what? He actually confessed his love to Rachel and Gabby, and begged for their trust. He misses Susie!

“I love both Gabby and Rachel, but when Susie left, my whole life just got flipped upside-down. How am I supposed to just let that go?”Clayton tells Clayton’s parents, explaining that he is “lost”And “confused.”His father and mother believe he is insane.

“My heart is here with these women, and now my heart is out beyond these walls with Susie,”Clayton tells Clayton’s parents. “It was just a little bit more special with Susie.”

“Clayton, she left you,”His mother said it. His father then chimes in. “You’re grasping at straws,”He said. “She made that choice to walk.”

Clayton has been thinking about this a lot. In his head, he believes that he and Susie were simply overwhelmed. “I think the moment became too big for the both of us,”He elaborates. “I understand where she was coming from. I understand why she couldn’t see past it. I stopped listening with Susie. It’s not that she stopped. She was still talking. I was the one that decided that I was done.”

“You’re too caught up at ‘the one that got away,’”His father said it.

“She had everything,”Clayton is quick to respond. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime woman.”

His mother says then what everyone thinks: “But then you were intimate with these two women? Why did you screw that up?”She questions her son.

“I know that my heart is telling me to go do this. And if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work,”Clayton states.

In a moment when it is true “Bachelor”Magic, Jesse Palmer appears at the door. And guess why he’s there? Clayton should know that Susie is still living in Iceland. She was never gone!

“I didn’t realize she was still here,”Clayton states. “I just want one more shot. That’s all I can ask for. I just want an answer.”

What will happen next? We won’t find out until tomorrow night when part two of the finale airs. But one thing is for sure: Rachel and Gabby won’t be happy.

“The Bachelor”The Season 26 finale will conclude Tuesday night.