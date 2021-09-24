American Pie singer Don McLean, 75, to retire to farm with former Playboy model, 27

American Pie singer Don McLean has opened up about his five-year relationship with a former Playboy model who is 48 years his junior.

McLean, 75, is thrilled to retire from the public eye and move to Maine’s rural property with Paris Dylan.

McLean told The Times, after doing promotion and a tour for his new album, American Boys, he has “an overwhelming desire to retire to [his] farm in Maine and not talk to anyone”.

McLean said that Paris Dylan (his 27-year-old girlfriend) was part of the move.







(Image: Getty Images)



He said: “Oh, she’ll be with me. I’ll have horses too. I like animals. I like them a lot more than people in many ways.”

The pair got together soon after McLean’s marriage of nearly 30 years to his second wife, Patrisha Shnier, ended in 2016.

McLean was later arrested and charged with domestic violence. The couple divorced.

In Patrisha’s police statement, she claimed: “Don terrorised me for four hours until the 911 call that I think might have saved my life. He was scaring me with the intensity of his rage and the craziness in his eyes.”







(Image: parisdylan550/Instagram)



As part of the agreement, McLean didn’t have to do jail time and he alleged he ‘endured physical attacks’ from ex-wife Patrisha.

After the divorce McLean met Dylan who found fame after appearing on MTV’s reality series, Catfish and has modelled for the likes of Playboy.

The 27-year-old model was by McLean’s side when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.







(Image: Redferns via Getty Images)



He told People: “She [Paris Dylan] is the most wonderful person that I have ever known. I think of her when I sing a lot of my songs.

“I’m honoured to have her as a girlfriend and a partner and we have no plans to ever break up. We will stay together and ride this pony for as long as possible.”

Earlier this month, McLean made headlines after revealing he had cut his daughter, Jackie McLean, out of his will after she gave a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone accusing him of mental and emotional abuse.







(Image: parisdylan550/Instagram)



He told the Daily Mail: “I stopped supporting my daughter last year, I have a son (Wyatt), you know, who grew up the same way, who thinks I’m a great father and who has none of these complaints. But I said to my daughter, ‘If you speak out about me and trash me, I’m going to disinherit you.’

“She’s been automatically disinherited — that’s almost a $3million trust fund that went down the tubes,” he said.

“I’ve always supported my daughter — $30,000, $40,000, $50,000 a year, doubling her husband’s salary. I wanted to make sure the grandkids had everything they wanted,” He said.







(Image: Toronto Star via Getty Images)



During Jackie’s interview in June, the 31-year-old alleged her dad would “turn into a crazy person” over the slightest things when she was a child.

She said: “If somebody moved an item in the house and he didn’t know where it was, then he would go on a rampage for hours and everyone was just constantly on edge because it was chaos.”

McLean strongly denied Jackie’s accusations, claiming he had been a loving father who always supported his daughter — until he cut her off.

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.