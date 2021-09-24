LINDA Evangelista shot to fame as one of the original supermodels in the 90s.

But behind closed doors she suffered a bitter divorce with ex-husband Gérald Marie.

Who is Linda Evangelista’s ex-husband Gérald Marie?

Gerald Marie was once a top model.

As president of the Elite modelling agency, he ran the company that represented Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Claudia Schiffer, among other legendary models

Marie was responsible for recruiting models for the agency.

There were allegations that he had committed sexual misconduct against his wife in 2020. He has not been charged and strongly denies any wrongdoing.

When did they marry and when did they divorce?

She was 22 years old when the former couple married.

They divorced in 1993 after a six-year marriage.

Linda began dating Sex and the City actor Kyle MacLachlan after this. They first met in 1992 at a photoshoot for Barneys New York.

They were engaged when they got married in 1995, but split in 1998.

The couple then dated French football player Fabien barthez, but their relationship was officially ended in 2002.

Linda has kept her private life away from the public eye since then.

Did they have children?

They did not have any children together.

In October 2006, Linda gave birth to Augustin James, her only child.

At first she wouldn’t name the father of her child, but it was later revealed to be billionaire Frenchman François-Henri Pinault.

The couple had briefly dated for four months in late 2006 and early 2007.

He is now married the actress Salmahayek.