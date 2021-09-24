Liam Payne sparks rumours he’s engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry for the second time as she flashes new ring on left hand

ONE Direction star Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry have sparked fresh rumours they’ve got engaged – again.

Maya, a model from One Direction, set tongues wagging last night as she arrived at London Fashion Week in a purple leather gown and an eye-catching ring on the left.

Despite her playful showing of the ring on her index finger, the Texan beauty was notably not wearing the £3 million engagement ring Liam gave her when he popped the question in August 2020.

Liam, 28 opted for a black Tshirt and jeans to complement her sophisticated look.

The Strip That Down singer layered his ensemble with a grey jacket, which had a double striped detail at one sleeve.

They looked happy and could not stop smiling as they took photos at the Vas J Morgan bash, Notting Hill, just weeks after their reconciliation.

Central Recorder revealed last month that Liam and Maya had quietly rekindled romance after they split in June.

Maya moved back to the States following their separation and it looked like they were done for good.

But Liam realised he had made a huge mistake and pulled out all the stops to persuade her to return to the UK.

A source said: “Once Liam and Maya ended things they both had a lot of time to think.

“And ultimately, as the days went by, Liam realised what he had lost.

“He has worked hard to win back Maya’s trust and they have been dating again for some time.

“Liam is a really charming and romantic man and he has turned his charisma up to full volume to get her back.

“As well as having sweet dates together out of the public eye, they’ve been spending time with mutual friends.

“It’s all very much back to basics and they are falling in love all over again.”

Although they have kept their romance quiet, the couple were photographed looking beautiful on a date at Topgolf entertainment bar near the capital.

While things are heating up between the couple, insiders claim they are not hurrying to get anything done.

The source added: “Liam and Maya are in no hurry and are taking their time.

“Everything became a bit intense before and Liam is keen to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“He knows he has a good woman in Maya and he wants to make it work.”

It was unsurprising that so many were shocked by Liam and Maya’s split in June.

The pair had seemed smitten, with Liam using Maya’s grandmother’s ring to propose last August.

He made it clear that he missed Maya after their split.

He posted a mysterious message online in July, making it clear that he was missing Maya.

Writing on Instagram, Liam tagged Maya on a post which said: “Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes . . .

“Let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close. We are always running out of time . . . We never gain it.”

