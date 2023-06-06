American Ninja Warrior 2023 LIVE — Qualifying rounds begin now as hosts share emotional interactions with fans

Contestant reveals show secret

While most viewers would expect the ninjas to be stretching and performing pushups in the show’s warm-up tent, Zack Eichenstein revealed what actually goes on.

“If you were to go to the warm-up tent about halfway through one of the filming nights, half the people are on blow-up mattresses, just sleeping,” he revealed.

The ninjas are “trying to just get any sleep because it’s 2am,” he said.

Eichenstein said that he brought his own blow-up mattress and slept before it was his turn to run the course.

“While I did want to stay up and watch all my friends, at the same time I knew that I would be super tight and stressful the whole time.

“You just kind of force yourself to just relax,” he said.

