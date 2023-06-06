Dylan Dreyer of Today accidentally interrupts a live segment with a guest as the host jokes off the mishap

Dylan Dreyer, TODAY’s star Dylan Dreyer suffered an embarrassing mistake on air that she ended up playing it off to save the morning show.

Dylan almost missed the sound of her phone when it went off on Today 3rd hours, Monday.

4 Dylan Dreyer of the Today show made an embarrassing mistake on Monday. Credit: NBC

Dylan joined Sheinelle and Al Roker for the Start Today segment of their talk show.

The expert fitness trainer demonstrated how fans could use low-intensity exercises to aid in muscle recovery.

The trainer asked Dylan to do an exercise alongside him. She sat on his mat.

Dylan mimicked the instructor by rolling the foam roller back and forth from her butt up to her thighs, just as he had done for her.

As she did the exercise, it seemed that a voice came from her rear pocket.

Dylan was constantly being addressed by the coach, who remained focused on what he needed to do.

Before the conversation was interrupted, she addressed her phone’s noise.

“Siri [the virtual assistant on iPhone] Dylan jokingly said, “I’m interested in what you say.”

OOPS! SHE DID IT AGAIN

Dylan seemed to be having a lot of on-air problems this year.

She shared a heartwarming photo on social media in March after “stumbling” through an on-air segment.

The gesture was a pick-me-up after Dylan seemingly had a difficult time getting through her forecast.

She said that she and her husband had been married for a year.Brian FicheraThe kind gesture was made by.

“How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight’s weather forecast!” DylanWritten by. “He totally gets me!”

The flowers had the phrase, “It’s just words” taped to the vase.”

Dylan’s comments section was full of people complimenting her with others saying they didn’t notice her blunder.

“You’ve been going since before the sun came up!” wrote one person. “If it makes you feel better I was watching and didn’t even notice!”

“All I noticed was that you didn’t have the cute white boots on tonight that you had on this morning,” wrote another person. “But the heels were very pretty. I thought that you looked retro in the morning. The boots made you look like you were stepping out of 1968. It’s so cute!)”

A third wrote: “My favorite trait of yours is how you keep it real and don’t try to make everything in your life look Pinterest perfect— messing up makes me like you even more! Thanks for being human!”

Some people gush over the momentous occasion between husband and wife.

“You two are one of my favorite couple! It happens besides you killed it today with that dress and those boots,” wrote one person.

“You and the cameraman are good role models for all of us! It’s ok to stumble now and then!” wrote another.

Today is SLAY YOUR DAY

Dylan may not have done a great job hosting, but it doesn’t seem that her style was affected.

Dylan was adored by fans after her appearance on Today, March of this year. She stunned the audience in a white heeled shoe and pink skirt with matching blazer.

She reported the weather during the main show, as Al remained out on vacation.

Then, on the third hour, she reported the news with her co-host Sheinelle and fill-in host, Jill Martin, 47.

Craig Melvin, 45, still remains out as well.

Fans praised Dylan for her Go-go appearance throughout the entire episode.

She was wearing a miniskirt in a peach-pink color that came very high above her knee.

Dylan styled it with an ankle boot in white high heels and a matching jacket.

4 Dylan’s phone rang during the performance while she was in mid-segment Credit: NBC

4 Dylan blamed her mobile phone app Siri for the incident Credit: Getty