Ex-cruise workers: my three top tips on what to do when it’s raining.

Many people think of cruises as vacations in warm climates. The sun shines all the time and there are always sunbathers or swimmers on top decks.

Cruises are available in a variety of sizes and styles. You could end up on a stormy ship if you can't control your weather.

Because I was a worker on cruise ships, I am not affected by the bad weather.

On my last cruise I was not worried when the weather wasn’t ideal on our first sea day.

We were heading north instead of south to the Caribbean, and I was aware that this could happen.

Instead of moping about the fact that I missed the chance to enjoy the sun, instead decided to take a look around the ship.

The cloudy weather is a great opportunity to enjoy all the activities that you can do on your floating house away from home.

There are many things to keep you entertained, even on rainy days.

The event offers something for every taste. From wine tastings to trivia games, live music and production shows on the main stage, it has everything.

If organized activities don’t appeal to you, cruises are a great alternative.

These are my three top tips on how to get the most out of a wet day at sea.

Find Your Own Fun

My family, myself and 24 others found space to enjoy one another’s company in the lounge of the cruise ship after we had breakfast and slept in.

We chatted with each other, ate snacks, and waited until a scheduled trivia event that we were all planning to attend.

The highlight of our cruise was spending time together and having a good laugh in the lounge.

Despite the rain, we found ways to have fun and had a great time.

There are many quiet spaces and noisy areas on cruise ships to just relax.

Then, later in the afternoon I went to the café and had a cup of hot coffee.

It was a great place to relax and enjoy the comfort.

You don’t have to be scared of rain. Just grab your book and your traveling companions. Find your own space. And enjoy your day.

WINE AND DINE

Cruises offer a treasure trove of food for those who love to eat.

There is no lack of delicious food, from the evening sit down dinners to the daily buffets.

Cruises offer an array of different food choices to suit all tastes.

So rainy sea days are perfect for a cuisine crawl.

Food and drinks are typically available on ships 24 hours per day. This means you can start your day with a hearty breakfast, and snack all day at various cafes and restaurants.

This particular seaday, I wandered to the Johnny Rockets on board to enjoy a milkshake chocolate – just because.

RELAX

It’s the best time to unwind and enjoy a rainy day.

It’s easy, because there are so many things to do on a cruise. You may find yourself wanting to experience everything.

If you are under gray skies then it is a good sign that you should rest.

Enjoy a relaxing evening in bed, ordering room service and then taking a stroll to explore the ship.

Enjoy a cocktail, or a mocktail at a nearby bar. You can spend hours watching people.

Enjoy a peaceful nap in a room with a balcony. The sound of ocean waves will soothe you to sleep.

There are plenty of things to do on vacation, even if it’s raining.

