Netflix has just released an explosive trailer

I remember holding my breath for the 11-second, 2-minute trailer Netflix released Tuesday. OzarkSeason 4, Part 2.

If you kept your cool while watching Ruth appear to shoot cartel kingpin Omar Navarro’s nephew Javi; while watching Marty Byrde wrestle in a quiet, anguished moment with Wendy over what they’ve done to Ruth Langmore over the course of this show; the sight of Marty, having decamped to Mexico to stand at the head of the table in Navarro’s compound; Ruth angrily flipping off a car in the rain; a sniper; stacks of money; the two Byrde kids who are clearly way too comfortable with all this …

Well, congratulations. You are more determined than me. At any rate, we’ll talk more below about the significance of this trailer. This is probably the last one we’ll get for Ozark, A show that’s been on Netflix for almost five years now, if you can believe that. The end is coming, however. One month is left before the debut of the final episode. And I still think Netflix is going to give us one of the biggest deaths in the history of the streaming giant’s original series.

OzarkSeason 4 Part 2 Trailer

“I’m just sick of having blood on my hands, Wendy.”

Those are the first words we hear Marty Byrde — the desperate, brilliant, ruthless accountant played so masterfully by Jason Bateman across four seasons — utter in the new trailer. The trailer then sets up the final episode perfectly. The trailer is full of tension and chaos that keeps everyone guessing as to what the future holds for Marty and Wendy Byrde (played by Laura Linney).

The Venn Diagram is where Byrde Inc., Navarro cartel and FBI lawmen and woman are intersecting. This will be the conclusion to what will undoubtedly be an epic and satisfying saga. Remember Marty was on Marty’s knees, asking for his life before he grabbed onto a Hail Mary idea.

The Ozarks. Laundering of money. Please don’t shoot me, just give me a chance.

Season 4? OzarkLast season?

These seven episodes will be available on Netflix starting April 29. The end of the Ozark story — and, oh man, is there a lot to wrap up still. Although, I’m not sure that anyone would complain if Netflix took one look at its global Top 10 chart for this week and decided to give Julia Garner a spinoff series or movie at the end of this. The fantastic Breaking BadNetflix standalone movie that focuses on JesseEl Camino).

Garner is also the star of Anna Invented, a series that’s been on one of Netflix’s global Top 10 lists for seven weeks now. The actress is loved by many viewers. Ozark fans also can’t get enough of the pint-sized spitfire with curly golden hair and an unmatched skill for the angrily delivered, curse-filled zinger.

Seven more episodes with Ruth Langmore won’t be enough.

“Sometimes people make decisions, s**t happens, and we gotta act accordingly”

In the meantime, I stand by my February writings. I am affirmed by the trailer for Ozark season 4, which was just released.

Marty or Ruth, sorry. One of you must die.

I said at the time that neither of them can survive without the other. Viewers still feel the show reached a satisfying end. No — for Ozark to avoid the trap of reaching for a Hollywood ending, I’d put the odds pretty high that one or both of them dies. One of these could be the biggest Netflix deaths since perhaps Money Heist’s Tokyo.

I know which one I’m We hope for. Ruth, please (oh please) give Jesse-style Breaking BadEnding, where he was able to drive off after the dust settled. Leaving behind the life of crime he’d been pulled into, more or less free and clear. Plus, there’s a sense that Ruth doesn’t actually deserve a lot of what’s happened to her. Whereas, as much as anyone might be rooting for Marty Byrde, it sort of feels like he likewise doesn’t deserve to get away with everything, free and clear.

Marty deconstructs money for someone earlier in the series. All money is, really, is the sum total of a person’s choices.

Free as a Byrde

Speaking of choices: Anyone who’s honest with themself must surely amid that there’s no big reset button waiting for Marty at the end of all his choices. To push such a button and become free of the cartel, the FBI, and everything else, essentially starting over, would be to cheat the audience and bypass the explosive finale that’s waiting for us. There are seven episodes left.

“This is the best show on Netflix,”A comment about the new trailer on YouTube. “Being able to keep us right on the edge of our seats for this long is incredible. Utmost respect for Jason Bateman and the rest of the team.”

That’s all true, of course, but the fact of the matter remains. For OzarkMarty Byrde must go to his death in order to make the landing.

