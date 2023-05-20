AMERICAN Idol, one of TV’s longest-running singing programs.

American Idol’s 21st season is nearing its end with the grand finale.

2 American Idol 21 season finale on May 21, 8 PM EST

American Idol Finale 2021: When?

American Idol 21’s final episode will air live at 8pm EST on Sunday, May 21.

It will run for three hours and be broadcast coast-tocoast, so the fans can simultaneously vote and view the winner.

Three contestants from the remaining show will be in the finale.

How many American Idol contestants are left?

All the remaining contestants range in age from late teens to early 20s.

Colin Stough

Colin Stough, 18, is an American Idol contestant born on July 28, 2004, in Gattman, Mississippi.

When Stough isn’t competing to be America’s next big country star, he is working in his hometown as an HVAC technician.

During Stough’s audition for season 21 of American Idol, he sang his rendition of Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

He said that his mother signed up him to participate in the famous competition.

I Am Tongi

William “Iam” Tongi, 18, is an aspiring singer from Kahuku, Hawaii, who gained prominence during Season 21 of American Idol.

Tongi continues to amaze the judges during the current season with performances that include tributes to Rodney who was killed a couple of months prior to the start of the show.

“I can tell he meant a lot to you,” judge Lionel Richie said after Tongi’s audition, via American Songwriter.

“When you love so deeply, you feel so deeply. So what you’ve just given us right now is the fact that you love that man so much, we’re there with you.”

I don’t think in coincidences. I know that you’re Iam, but when I see your name, I see ‘I am the next ‘American Idol.'”

When Tongi is not on stage, he can often be found posting about his life on Instagram to over 474,000 followers.

Megan Danielle

Megan Danielle, 20, from Georgia, is a rising star in the music industry who gained prominence during Season 21 of American Idol.

She first wowed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan at her audition with her cover of You Say by Lauren Daigle, but it was her Disney performances of You Can’t Stop the Girl from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Carried Me With You from Onward that got her into the Top 3.

“A vocalist is someone that delivers vocals just like you just did,” Bryan said of her performance, via Taste of Country.

Prior to American Idol, Danielle was a contestant on Season 18 of The Voice, where she made it to the Top 9 on Kelly Clarkson’s team, however, she was ultimately eliminated, according to Hidden Remote.

Who is the American Idol winner for season 20?

On May 22, 2022, Kentucky-based construction worker Noah Thompson was crowned the winner of Idol’s 20th season.

He first impressed the judges during the auditions with his rendition of Giving You Up by Kameron Marlowe.

Tennessee-based singer HunterGirl finished in second place.

20-year-old Leah Marlene finished the competition in third place.