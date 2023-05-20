I’m a doctor – here are the 2 best cheap skincare products for those on a budget

The time is now for affordable skincare.

As the cost of living continues to rise, few people will sacrifice their glowing skin.

1 Doctor reveals best budget skincare products Credit: Getty

Are budget-friendly products any good at all? If so, do they compare to their more expensive equivalents?

A skin specialist says the answer to this question is “yes”.

“Expensive products do not offer more than cheaper brands,” medical and cosmetic doctor, Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, tells Central Recorder.

“They invest a ton on marketing and a ton on packaging, but you really don’t have to spend a ton on your skincare routine to get results.

Cheaper brands can perform as well or even better than more expensive ones.

The ingredients listed on the packaging are important when it comes to choosing the best skincare.

What are two things you need to look for?

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3, which your body needs to maintain healthy-looking skin.

The skin barrier is nourished and supported by this ingredient, Dr Ewoma explains.

Studies have shown that the chemical can be used to treat both acne and skin eczema.

There’s also evidence that niacinamide can reduce wrinkles and reduce hyperpigmentation.

TRY: The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane, £7.90, boots.com.

Glycerin

There’s an alternative to hyaluronic acids.

Dr Ewoma explains that glycerin, in contrast to hyaluronic, attracts moisture and activates the cells of skin for healthier, younger-looking skin.

The glycerin also works well on calluses and rough patches.

This product works by getting your skin’s superficial cells to mature faster, resulting in shedding dead skin more quickly.

Check the label to ensure your moisturizer contains only the best ingredients.

TRY: Cetaphil daily hydration moisturiser, £9.65, Superdrug