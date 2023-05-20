Where To Watch She Said Online? A Riveting Chronicle of Journalism 

In 2017, the New York Times published a groundbreaking story that would ignite the #MeToo social movement and lead to the downfall of one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures. Journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey uncovered the heinous crimes committed by producer Harvey Weinstein, exposing his decades-long history of abusing women without facing consequences. The story behind their investigation and the impact it had on society is brought to life in the powerful film “She Said.” In this article, we delve into the details of “She Said,” exploring its storyline, notable cast, and where viewers can watch it online.

She Said Plot

“She Said” chronicles the methodical and often challenging investigative work of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey as they uncover the truth about Harvey Weinstein’s misconduct. The film explores the complexities of their journey, from the initial tip to their relentless pursuit of evidence and the eventual publication of their groundbreaking article. It highlights the immense courage and determination of the journalists and the obstacles they faced along the way.

She Said Cast and Performances:

The film boasts an exceptional cast that brings real-life characters to life with authenticity and emotional depth. Oscar-nominated actress Carey Mulligan portrays Jodi Kantor, capturing her tenacity and unwavering commitment to exposing the truth. Zoe Kazan delivers a powerful performance as Megan Twohey, embodying her relentless pursuit of justice. The chemistry between Mulligan and Kazan on-screen adds an extra layer of authenticity to the film, showcasing the bond forged between these two journalists during their investigation.

Impact and Significance of “She Said”:

“She Said” not only chronicles the investigation that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s crimes but also explores the larger impact it had on society. The #MeToo movement, which gained significant momentum following the publication of the New York Times article, shed light on the widespread issue of sexual harassment and assault in various industries. The film delves into the ripple effect caused by Kantor and Twohey’s work, demonstrating the power of journalism in holding those in positions of power accountable for their actions.

Where to Watch She Said Online?

Peacock:

Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC Universal and Comcast, is the home of “She Said.” Launched in 2020, Peacock offers a diverse range of content, including TV shows, movies, sports programs, and original programming. Subscribers to Peacock can access “She Said” and stream it at their convenience.

Amazon Prime Video:

In addition to Peacock, “She Said” is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As one of the leading streaming platforms worldwide, Amazon Prime Video offers a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and original programming. Subscribers to Amazon Prime can watch “She Said” as part of their subscription.

Conclusion:

“She Said” is a powerful film that chronicles the impactful investigative work of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who exposed the heinous crimes of Harvey Weinstein and ignited the #MeToo movement. With exceptional performances by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, the film brings the story to life with authenticity and emotional depth. Viewers can watch “She Said” on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, allowing them to experience this important film and reflect on the lasting impact of courageous journalism in fighting for justice and social change.