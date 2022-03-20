Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss Shares Thoughts On NeNe Leakes Accusing Andy Cohen And Bravo Of Racism

Overall, NeNe Leakes’ legacy on The Real Housewives of AtlantaThis is not an easy task. She’s long been considered a top-ranking fan-favorite, due to her hilarious one-liners and expressions that would frequently turn into viral memes. The 54-year old has been fired twice already. Leakes alleged that Bravo network executive producer Andy Cohen and Leakes were racists. This was the second (and perhaps final) time Leakes left the show in 2020. Kandi, Kandi’s castmate, was recalled those accusations as she prepares for the 14th season.

NeNe Leakes Talks About Andy Cohen and Bravo

We have to admit that 2020 is a long time ago. NeNe Leakes stated that she was only referring to salary negotiations as the reason for her second exit from the series. However, she thanked Bravo and all the cast members for their memories. But things got worse when Andy Cohen invited Wendy Williams on as a guest. WWHLA week later, per VultureShe made fun of Leakes’ need for attention and loss of money by dropping out, Then there was the Real Housewives of AtlantaStar wrote one tweet in response to the episode and had a tremendous reaction on Twitter.

I will always eat well! This is the truth. I believe in multiple streams of income. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forgetSeptember 28, 2020 Learn more

In another instance, she implied. TweetAndy Cohen was an actor. “master manipulator,”Bravo was also using her name to get TV ratings. The next TweetStar seemed to be threatening legal action when she asked her fans to forward their contact information to her for their purposes. “best discrimination attorneys”To her email, please write: “ITS WAR.”

How Kandi Burruss Views NeNe Leakes Racism Claims

After NeNe Leakes’ exit and the more recent retirements of Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss is now the last remaining OG castmate on the Bravo series. Her last season with Leakes saw them on relatively good terms, but that doesn’t mean she necessarily agrees with the allegations that her boss and network are racist. She spoke out on the Sirius XM’s The Clay Cane Exhibition:

Realistically, I don’t agree. Everybody can have their opinions. I disagree. I am referring to my personal feeling that, for years, [NeNe] has already told people that… she’s bragged about being the highest-paid housewife period or the highest-paid person on the network or something like that. Definitely she would tell people she’s the highest-paid on our show. But it was always rumored, we don’t know exactly how much people make on our network, but it’s always been rumored that Housewives of Atlanta makes more than any of the other franchises. So to me, with that being said, you can’t brag about being paid the most of anybody and then say that they’re not treating you right.

One report states that the RHOA alum isn’t exactly the most successful Real HousewivesShe is a star of the franchise. Nevertheless, it’s entirely possible that she herself doesn’t hold the same beliefs as she did in 2020. Following the tragic death of her husband Gregg and even after the drama from his memorial, the reality TV vet remarked at one point that she wasn’t totally against the idea of returning to the franchise. But then again, sometimes it’s hard to tell when NeNe Leakes is being sarcastic or sincere.

Hulu has several original series, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s most memorable moments with Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes.