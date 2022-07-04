Amber Heard’s Lawyers Appeal Depp Defamation Trial Verdict

Amber Heard’s lawyers on Friday filed a motion to appeal the verdict of the defamation suit against Johnny Depp that resulted in her being ordered to pay $10.4 million in damages, and have it thrown out.

The 44-page memorandum, filed in Fairfax County, Virginia, asked for an appeal on grounds that her legal team had previously listed last month, when the verdict was returned in Depp’s favor. It claims that there were “evidentiary issues” regarding whether or not Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed qualifies as defamatory; that Depp is not entitled to damages relating to his related libel case against the “The Sun,”Depp lost the case, and Depp was awarded damages. “excessive.”

The motion, which is quite surprising, calls for an investigation into any possible “improper juror service,”Alleging that there was a “discrepancy”The age of one of jurors. According to the court document, Juror 15, was born in 1945. Public information however indicates that he is born in 1970. This raises the question of whether juror 15 was born in 1945. Public information indicates that he was born in 1970. “actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the Court to serve on the jury,”It says.

During a sit-down interview “Today”Heard told Savannah Guthrie that Savannah Guthrie will be back in August. “blame”Depp won the vote of the jury

“They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of no stop relentless testimony from paid employees,”She spoke. “I don’t blame them, I actually understand. He’s a beloved character. People feel that they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

After the conclusion of the six-week trial, Heard’s lawyers claimed that she was “absolutely not”The $10 million in compensatory damages she was awarded was paid. (She was initially fined $5 more in punitive damages, which was later reduced to $220,000 by Virginia law). She would then file an appeal. The court may order a fresh trial if necessary.

Heard was awarded $2,000,000 in compensatory damages. She originally sued her ex-husband. “Rum Diary”Co-star in $100 million deal after he filed $50 million defamation case against her.

Johnny Depp representatives did not immediately respond to a request from for comment.