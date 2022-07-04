Shakira and Gerard Pique’s net worth continues to boost even after split

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s net worth has not taken a hit even after the pair confirmed their split in 2022.

The news about Gerard and Shakira’s separation came as a shock to everyone as the pair had been together for a long time and are also parents to two beautiful children.

Although rumors have circulated about their split, they have not confirmed the reasons for their separation.

Shakira’s net worth in 2022 revealed

As per Celebrities Net WorthShakira is worth $300 million. Shakira was attracted to music and belly dance from a young age.

The outlet states that Shakira was four years old when she heard Doumbek, a traditional musical instrument that is often accompanied by belly dancing. The singer began dancing while listening to the beats, and she continued to take lessons as her life changed.

When she was 10, she began performing in local restaurants and gained recognition. Monica Ariza, a theatre producer, helped her launch a successful career in the industry. After signing a contract with Sony, Shakira released her first album in 1991.

Since then, the singer has won numerous awards and been followed by millions.

Gerard Pique’s net worth revealed

As per Celebrities Net WorthGerard’s net worth is $20 million as of 2022. Gerard was always interested in Football, and had played the sport since he was a child.

He was also part of FC Barcelona’s youth team, playing as a defensive midfielder. Gerard left his homeland in 2004 to join Manchester United. He was often a substitute for injured players while he was part of the team.

Gerard managed to impress everyone in his limited appearances on the pitch. He happened to juggle between Barcelona FC and Manchester United. In 2008, however, he returned to his hometown club.

He has been a part of many games since then and is now one of the most prominent team members.

A look at the couple’s split

Social media has been abuzz with rumors of their split since long before the couple confirmed it. Initial speculation was that Gerard had cheated with the singer. Many people believed that the couple had separated because of financial issues.

Gerard and Shakira have not confirmed that their split was the cause. A statement was made to ReutersThey split up and asked for privacy in order to be able to care for their children.

Other news: Drivers’ lives are saved by the halo. Roy Nissany survives F2 accident.