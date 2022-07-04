What does it mean to not sweat when you work out?

You might be dehydrated if you push yourself too hard and not sweating. Dehydration can often cause little or no sweating. Hydration directly affects sweat, shares, and sweat. Everyday Health. Eric Ascher, a family physician explains that it is easy for your body, especially in hot weather to get dehydrated if you don’t drink enough water. Livestrong. According to Cleveland ClinicDehydration can cause headaches, dizziness and tiredness.

​​Beyond dehydration, medical and skin conditions can also affect your sweat response (via Livestrong). Clogged pores can cause skin conditions that prevent the skin from sweating properly. Anhidrosis can also be caused by medical conditions, particularly those that cause nerve damage. Anhidrosis, also known as hypohidrosis, is a condition that occurs when sweat glands aren’t working properly, so they hardly produce sweat (via the Mayo Clinic).

At the end, sweating less does not necessarily indicate a problem. “There’s definitely such a thing as excess sweating, where people who hydrate more than others have excess fluid on board that causes excess sweating,” explains Matthew Accetta to Well+Good. Livestrong suggests that you stay hydrated and avoid excessive sun exposure.