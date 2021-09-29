Amazon Launches Ad-Supported Streamer IMDb TV In The UK

Amazon’s premium free streaming service, IMDb TV, launched today in the UK.

The ad-supported platform feature IMDb TV Originals such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, plus a library of movies and shows including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community, and 2 Broke Girls.

UK Prime and non-Prime customers can access IMDb TV through the “IMDb TV – Popular Movies and TV – free with ads” carousel within the Prime Video app. Fire TV will soon have a standalone app for the streaming service.

“IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” Lauren Anderson, Ryan Pirozzi and IMDb TV’s co-heads of programming and content, said Lauren Anderson. “Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”