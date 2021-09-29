It was an emphatic night of Champions League action on Tuesday, as Liverpool thrashed FC Porto 5-1 and Lionel Messi scored his first Paris Saint Germain goal in a 2-0 victory against Manchester City.

Michael Owen predicts Wednesday’s Champions League results as Chelsea travel to face Juventus, and Manchester United prepare to host Villarreal in a rematch of last seasons Europa League final

Champions League debutants Sheriff Tiraspol beat Real Madrid by a score of 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu. Atletico Madrid rallied from behind to win the three points against AC Milan at San Siro.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea will be in action Wednesday. Both sides will be eager to win back their home victories after Saturday’s 1-0 defeats.

BetVictor Brand Ambassador Michael Owen has given his predictions ahead of Wednesday’s action, including a “must-win” game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Manchester United’s “must-win” clash with Villarreal

Michael Owen predicts Manchester United 2-0 Villarreal

United’s Champions League got off to the worst possible start as they surrendered an early lead against Young Boys and lost the tie 2-1 in Switzerland, making their clash with Villarreal a must-win game.

This match will be a replay of the Europa League final last year, in which Villarreal won. United ended up with a silver medal.

Owen told BetVictor: “This is a must-win for United after some disappointing results. The defeat to Young Boys on matchday one was a shock and ultimately one that Solskjaer must feel was preventable.

“Ronaldo’s signing galvanized the club but after a couple of bad results, the pressure is back on Ole. Villarreal, although a well-organized side, has drawn five of their six first La Liga matches.

“Unai Emery is obviously an experienced manager in Europe, but I think United will have too much for them. I’m going for a 2-0 United win.”

Chelsea’s to respond against Juventus

Michael Owen predicts Juventus 0-1, Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku stepped up in Chelsea’s Champions League opener as the Belgian finally found the breakthrough against a resilient Zenit side to guide the Blues to a narrow 1-0 victory.

After suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday, Chelsea will be eager to bounce back. Pep Guardiola’s City defeated Thomas Tuchel for the fourth time. Gabriel Jesus scored the goal that won the game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s greatest threat in the Champions League is Juventus, but Alvaro Morata (and Paulo Dybala) have been ruled out of Wednesday’s match, leaving Chelsea without any attacking options.

Owen said: “I’ve got to say, I didn’t see that performance against Man City coming. That was a rare poor showing from Chelsea under Tuchel, but I’d expect him to get a response from his side here.

“I still think Chelsea has a good chance of retaining this trophy. Juventus have started their Serie A season in poor form and frankly, don’t look quite the side they once were.

“I would never write them off, particularly with Allegri back at the helm, but I fancy Chelsea to come back from Turin with a win. 1-0 Chelsea is my prediction.”