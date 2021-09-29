Most Wanted’ Kristin Gaines Played By Alexa Davalos Is a Fast Favorite

The fall TV season is back in full swing. This season is already looking to be one of the best in years for returning favourite shows after a weird 2020 year. For example, CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted, heading into its third season, is introducing some new characters.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Kristin Gaines is the new character.

Fans are excited that the new season of The Walking Dead is back and eager to add the thrilling thriller to their weekly programming. However, while some are upset to see favourite characters leaving, there are some changes they’re excited about too. Alexa Davalos is now playing Kristin Gaines. Kristin, a new agent who joins Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), is the leader of the Fugitive Task Force.

It's official! Kristin Gaines, our latest addition to THE Fugitive Task Force. Join us TONIGHT for an alL-NEW #FBIMostWanted as the team heads to D.C. to find their next fugitive. Come join us at 10:9c. — FBI: Most Wanted (@MostWantedCBS) September 28, 2021

While it’s not clear yet what Kristin’s official title is in the squad, there’s a high chance she’s joining the team to replace Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand) or Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz). The new cast member is expected to become a popular choice, with many fans sharing their excitement via social media.

Kristin officially makes her debut on the team in the Sept. 28, 2021, episode titled “Patriots.” The official episode synopsis reads, “New Fugitive Task Force member Kristin Gaines joins Jess and the team; they head to D.C. to find a dangerous fugitive from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.”

And fans are already thrilled. “One episode in, and I already love Alexa Davalos’ Kristin Gaines,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Welcome to the FTF, Agent Gaines!” another tweeted. “Loving her already, Gaines doesn’t mess around!” Add another person. “Kristin Gaines is awesome,” Addition of another fan to the show.

As the season progresses and fans get to know Agent Gaines more, we’re convinced she’s just going to be even more popular. Some fans are convinced that Alexa Davalos, actor, is the reason they should tune in.

“Adore Alexa Davalos,” someone else tweeted. “So happy that she’s part of the #FBIFam now.” “I real Gaines. Alexa Davalos is a great addition to the cast,” shared another.