David Thewlis is in Disney Australian Series, ‘The Artful Dodger.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Pistol,” “The Queen’s Gambit”David Thewlis (“Fargo,” “Naked”) and Australia’s Maia Mitchell (“Good Trouble,” “The Fosters”The cast of “The Artful Dodger,” An Australian series that Disney+ is producing now. The series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves, Dodger, who has become a surgeon, but retains criminal tendencies.

The eight-part Disney show was unveiled at the Content Showcase Singapore in Singapore, Wednesday. It is described as “a premium character drama set in 1850s Australia and as “a rock’n’roll tale with an Aussie connection,” Spanning “high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries [and] glittering parties to colorful streets.”

Jeffrey Walker“Young Rock,” “The Commons,” “Modern Family”Corrie Chen (director of set-up and executive producer) was with.“New Gold Mountain,” “Bad Behaviour”Gracie Otto and Gracie Otto“Heartbreak High,” “The Clearing”). With Miranda Tapsell, James McNamara and Andrew Knight wrote the series.

It will be filmed in New South Wales, Australia, with financial support provided by the state government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW fund.

“The Artful Dodger” is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and produced by Beach Road Pictures and SPT’s Curio Pictures. The series is co-created and executive produced by Beach Road Pictures’ David Maher and David Taylor. Jo Porter represents Curio Pictures as executive producer. James McNamara is co-creator, and also serves as co-executive and writing producer. Jeffrey Walker and Ross Allsop are producers.

The cast is rounded out by Australia’s Damon Herriman (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Judy and Punch”Tapsell“Top End Wedding,” “The Sapphires”), Tim Minchin (“Upright,” “Californication”), Susie Porter (“Wentworth,” “Gold”), Kym Gyngell (“Love Me,” “Black Snow”) Damien Garvey (“Nautilus,” “Jack Irish”), Jessica De Gouw (“The Secrets She Keeps,” “The Drover’s Wife”), Andrea Demetriades (“The End,” “Seven Types of Ambiguity”Luke Carroll (“Upright,” “Preppers”Huw Higginson and Judith (“Total Control,” “Janet King”). The cast also includes rising talent, Lucy-Rose Leonard and Nicholas Burton. Finn Treacy, Jude Hyland, Finn Treacy, Finn Treacy, and Albert Latailakepa.