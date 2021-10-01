All We Know About the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The lineups keep improving. As reported by VarietyThe 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show will be held on February 13th at the SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif. It will feature the performances of Dr. Dre (Snoop Dogg), Mary J. Blige (Eminem) and Kendrick lamar.

The Super Bowl will host the event in Los Angeles, which will be the first time that the Super Bowl has hosted it in almost 30 years. It will also mark the first time that the musicians have performed together on stage. Variety noted that the legendary performers have won 43 Grammys and reached 22 No. These artists have 1 albums on Billboard 200.

Even better, it all goes to a good cause. Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, music industry icons, are the founders and sponsors of the USC Iovine and Young Academy programs. The NFL and Pepsi (which sponsor the Halftime Show) joined together to support the opening of Regional School #1 in South Los Angeles, a magnet high-school based on Iovine and Dre’s academy.

We know for certain that this Halftime Show is worth the effort!