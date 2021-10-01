Man is the only passenger on flight to Singapore. He documents his VIP treatment

A man has shared his story of the VIP treatment that he received after he was the only passenger on a flight from Singapore to Singapore.

On Twitter, the man stated that he was flying between Abu Dhabi and Singapore when he noticed that no one else was doing it. “surreal”.

He stated that the flight started with a personal announcement to himself. On Twitter, someone asked him if he was upgraded. He replied with eye emojis that neither confirmed nor denied it.

Crew members spoke out over a speaker after the plane touched down. “Good morning Mr Alexander welcome to Singapore”Before you board a packed plane, make sure to read the safety instructions and local time.

The footage showed the plane empty, which meant he would have plenty of legroom and escaped any crying children or other dangers.

People were shocked by his story and thought he had luck.

Alexander said that the flight would have left without him, so he wasn’t creating an disproportionately negative impact on the environment by getting on board the plane.

The following is an extract from the Wall Street JournalAirlines may choose to fly on flights that are extremely under-booked for a variety reasons. These occur when passengers are onboard for important business or attending major life events, such as funerals.

Flight timetables are dependent on the pilots, crew, and planes being at specific locations at certain times. The next journey may have more passengers.

Aircraft can also transport cargo and passengers. In order to do routine overnight work, planes might need to be taken to a maintenance base.

It seems like a very sweet deal to us.