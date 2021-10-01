John Travolta, Tom Cruise and Other Celebrities Are Quitting Scientology

Are Scientology’s most famous members second-guessing themselves about their religion? Since then Orange is the New Black Star Laura Prepon announced her resignation from the church. People have been wondering who will be the next celebrity member. Prepon announced that Prepon had announced her departure. “I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.”Is there anyone else who has stopped practicing the religion in secret? Here’s what the latest gossip says.

Kirstie Alley Fleeing Scientology?

Last year, Neue Idea According to reports, Kirstie Alley was questioning her devotion to the church. The tabloid was told by sources that Alley had become wary about the religion as a result. “dirty methods being used to control people.”Alley was named in the report. “just picked up and left”She resides near Clearwater’s Scientology headquarters, Florida. “It’s come as a huge shock, given how devoted she has been to the cause after all these years,”According to insiders “close ties to Scientology bosses.”

After putting distance between her and the church, “top Scientologists”We were afraid Alley would reveal everything about the church. “The fear is the church’s hold over her is loosening and she’s considering leaving,”Insiders confided. “If she was to officially ditch the church, losing one of their highest-profile members would be hugely damaging to their reputation.” We took a close look at Alley’s relationship with the religion here.

John Travolta ‘Distancing Himself’The Church?

Then, OK! According to the magazine, John Travolta is no longer a faithful member of Scientology. According to the magazine, ever since Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, passed away from breast cancer last year, he has questioned his faith. An insider dished, “It’s no secret Kelly was the more ardent Scientologist. Now, there are whispers that John could be ready to ditch the church.”Travolta raised eyebrows also when he listed his Clearwater home for sale.

The outlet added that Prepon’s exit had “emboldened”Travolta to do it the same. “Scientology leaders must be worried John will follow suit,”The tipster explained. “John has needed time to heal from Kelly’s death in his own personal way, and he’s given all indications that Scientology isn’t quite doing it for him anymore.” We looked into Travolta’s rumored departure from the church here.

Tom Cruise Growing ‘Increasingly Distant’Scientology?

Then, WHOAccording to reports, Tom Cruise had left Scientology for a new life in Britain. Cruise was enjoying filming next Mission: ImpossibleThe tabloid speculated that he was considering moving to England in order to film the movie. The tabloid pulled quotes from Central RecorderAccording to a source, Cruise has a new lease of existence. “The transformation has been astonishing,” the insider mused, “He just seems to have totally changed his mindset lately.

Cruise was also drawn away by his new girlfriend. MI7 Hayley Atwell is Hayley’s co-star. He began to see a new life with Atwell in England, and he became less religious. “He’s just not as full-on as he used to be,”A Scientology expert said Us Weekly. “Yelling Scientology’s name from the rooftops did more harm than good, so he’s just doing things more quietly these days.” We took a closer look at the state of Cruise’s faith here.