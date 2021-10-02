All the Sopranos Spinoffs We’d Give Anything to See

Just when we thought The SopranosThey were available, David Chase has pulled us back in.

It’s not clear, however. “remember when” is the lowest form of conversation, Emmy-winning The Sopranos It has remained timeless ever since its 1999 debut. From A-list cameos to grisly mafia murders with a dash of armchair psychology, The Sopranos The TV show created a new type of television. Chase is now back with HBO and WarnerMedia as a showrunner.

E! News confirmed on Oct. 1 that Chase has agreed to a five-year first-look deal to develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group. The deal is not for SopranosWe can only imagine that there will be a few spinoffs for this type of content.

“David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry,” Casey BloysAccording to, the chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, “HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max.”