Daniel Craig reveals how James Bond helped him land the Star Wars cameo. Plus, the internet drama he accidentally created because of it.

The long-awaited, but much delayed, No Time To Die is finally here, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest movie events of the year. Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond is a perfect ending To an unprecedented run as 007 and long-term fans love The film’s achievements. Craig became an instant star as Bond and was greatly benefited by his role as the legendary secret agent. He has now revealed how the role helped to land that role. Star WarsHe was a cameo and also revealed the internet drama that he created accidentally because of it.

The Star Wars sequel trilogy had a ton of cameos, but Daniel Craig’s two-minute appearance in The Force Awakens may reign supreme. Craig was a stormtrooper that was Jedi mind-tricked and captured by Rey. Referring to BBC Radio 1 The actor shared his story about how he came to be in the film. The Force AwakensIt is a saying:

I suppose that’s the perk. It opens some doors. Because I don’t think I could have done that if I hadn’t have been James Bond. There are beautiful, wonderful things like those. And having the chutzpah to do that is because I’m James Bond; I wouldn’t have done that any other way. But I wanted to ask the Second AD on Star Wars. He was a charming guy named Ben Dixon. I answered, ‘Ben, c’mon. C’mon. I can be a stormtrooper.’ He went and asked J.J., J.J. was like ‘get him’He made a scene for me! I thought I was going back to hold the gun. He actually made me laugh, and I wouldn’t have been unhappy with that.

Get a quote

To be a star in the world of business, you must have true star power Star WarsJames Bond is an incredibly serious actor. It’s easy to appreciate that Daniel Craig loved the franchise so much, he did everything he could for the film. However, it is possible to have some debate about George Lucas’ famous franchise. Here are his thoughts on the drama that ensued:

Well, this was a thing I did that made people mad. ‘What the fuck would I want to be in a Star Wars movie for?’Because I was so happy to play around, just to keep the fact under wraps, as everyone was going ‘that’s the rumor.’ I was like, ‘That’s news to me.’ It did and I actually kept it out. It suddenly became something. You can’t always do that. It was quite nice to be able to do that. I’m still waiting on the check by the way. Unbelievable.

Although Daniel Craig wasn’t able to reveal his cameo, it was a difficult situation. Anyone who knows the actor will be able to tell. Star WarsFranchise is fully aware of the secrecy surrounding it. Some might argue that the star could have found another way of responding to this question. However, most people were thrown off the path by it.

You would think that Bond the next will be able use their cache to appear in whatever they choose. But, the actor must still be found. Tom Hardy, who is often cited as a potential successor to Daniel Craig has The rumors were met with a flurry of reactions. and has also gotten approval from one of Craig’s BondCo-stars In the meantime, Craig hilariously shot down Hugh Jackman’s chances Bond will be taken over. One thing is certain, despite all the rumors: the person taking over this role will have a lot of responsibility.