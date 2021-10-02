Daniel Craig reveals how James Bond helped him land the Star Wars cameo. Plus, the internet drama he accidentally created because of it.

The long-awaited, but much delayed, No Time To Die is finally here, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest movie events of the year. Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond is a perfect endingTo an unprecedented run as 007 and long-term fans loveThe film’s achievements. Craig became an instant star as Bond and was greatly benefited by his role as the legendary secret agent. He has now revealed how the role helped to land that role. Star WarsHe was a cameo and also revealed the internet drama that he created accidentally because of it.
The Star Wars sequel trilogy had a ton of cameos, but Daniel Craig’s two-minute appearance in The Force Awakens may reign supreme. Craig was a stormtrooper that was Jedi mind-tricked and captured by Rey. Referring to BBC Radio 1The actor shared his story about how he came to be in the film. The Force AwakensIt is a saying:
To be a star in the world of business, you must have true star power Star WarsJames Bond is an incredibly serious actor. It’s easy to appreciate that Daniel Craig loved the franchise so much, he did everything he could for the film. However, it is possible to have some debate about George Lucas’ famous franchise. Here are his thoughts on the drama that ensued:
Although Daniel Craig wasn’t able to reveal his cameo, it was a difficult situation. Anyone who knows the actor will be able to tell. Star WarsFranchise is fully aware of the secrecy surrounding it. Some might argue that the star could have found another way of responding to this question. However, most people were thrown off the path by it.
You would think that Bond the next will be able use their cache to appear in whatever they choose. But, the actor must still be found. Tom Hardy, who is often cited as a potential successor to Daniel Craig has The rumors were met with a flurry of reactions. and has also gotten approval from one of Craig’s BondCo-stars In the meantime, Craig hilariously shot down Hugh Jackman’s chancesBond will be taken over. One thing is certain, despite all the rumors: the person taking over this role will have a lot of responsibility.
Daniel Craig is not the only one with some of these qualities. His tenure was not without regretsJames Bond is still happy that it brought him that much fame. Star Wars gig. But I imagine the crowning jewel in his 007 career is gig. No Time To Die. He seems to feel it was the perfect way to end his run.