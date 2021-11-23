All my life, strangers have looked at me and laughed at me.

A BRITISH teen is suffering from a rare condition that only 13 people worldwide can experience.

Dylan Lombard was diagnosed at the age of 10 with Mandibular Hypoplasia. His body is unable to store fat.

The 18-year-old hopes to share his knowledge with the world about his illness, which affects only 1 in 6 hundred million people around the globe.

This causes a smaller lower jaw, ears, and deafness. It also results in skin tighening.

Dylan, from Glasgow, said: “I was born with this condition, but it did not become visible until I was 18 months old.

“My mum was seeing me drop a lot of weight and became understandably very worried.

“It took doctor’s 10 years in order diagnose me with this condition after constant visits because of its obscurity.

“There is only 12 other people in the world who have MDP besides me, but when we got the diagnosis, we were just relieved because we finally knew what it was.”

The condition’s physical effects have meant that Dylan has often experienced people staring or commenting on his appearance.

He added: “Growing up it has been really tough seeing people staring, laughing and treating me differently, but I have learned to not let it affect me as I have gotten older.

“I surround myself with those who support me and love me for who I am which is the best feeling in the world.”

Dylan wishes to share the message that everyone needs to be happy and embrace their individuality.

He said: “I am a lot more than just my condition, which is why I feel it is so important to share my story.”

“Nobody should ever be afraid of who they are, and it is important to just keep doing what makes you happy.

“Perseverance is key, never give up.”

Dylan is unable to participate in sports, but has developed a passion and skill for photography.

Dylan gets his inspiration from Glasgow and captures its essence through his perception.

He added: ”The weather may not be the best, but I love living in Scotland.

“I am certainly Glaswegian and proud, and I love showing what my city has to offer.

“When I take a photo, it stays with me forever and that feeling is just indescribable.”

MDP syndrome symptoms include:

Hypoplasia mandibular (a small lower jaw)

deafness

Tightening the skin

Lipodystrophy is a decrease in fat under the skin.

Low testosterone levels in males

The long tendons that connect the toes to the fingers can contract causing claw toes and joint stiffness.

