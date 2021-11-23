Prince Charles’ Oman Tour “Overshadowed” by Prince Harry, Journalists say

Prince Harry released a statement in 2016 defending Meghan Markle, his then-girlfriend.

He denounced the media for harassing his wife and attacked articles that had racial undertones.

It’s a BBC documentary that royal correspondents have made. “overshadowed”Prince Charles’ Oman Tour

British royal correspondents were interviewed by BBC in a BBC documentary. They claim that Prince Harry is their favorite. “unprecedented”Statement in support of Meghan Markle “overshadowed”Prince Charles’ 2016 Oman trip.

“The Princes and the Press,”A British broadcaster released its first episode of a series in two parts on Monday. Amol Rajan, BBC media editor and former editor at The Independent, conducted interviews with British journalists to discuss their views about the relationship between royals and newspapers.

There was speculation among British outlets in the days leading up to the release. The Daily TelegraphThe Daily Mirror and Harry and Prince William’s relationship with the media.

The BBC ended the first episode by showing viewers a joint statement that the royal family made to the BBC. It expressed its disappointment at the broadcaster’s decision to air the statement. “credibility”To “often overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources”These facts are accepted as fact.





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle



Samir Hussein/WireImage







One of the first-person stories was a story about Prince Charles’ Oman trip that began on November 5, 2016. This tour was intended to foster better relations with the region.

Robert Jobson was a royal author and editor of the London Evening Standard. He said that the trip would have likely been front page news until Prince Harry published his first. “unprecedented” public statement in defense of his then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle, on November 8.”

Jobson said he’d told the Prince of Wales that if they followed the tour and could conduct interviews, he would be guaranteed the “splash,” the front pages of the newspaper.

But Jobson said that promise went “”Out the window,” Kensington Palace published Harry’s statement, chastising British media for Markle’s harassment and abuse after the revelation of their relationship on November 8, 2016. Harry lashed out at the media and online articles for comments and coverage with racial undertones.





Prince Charles performed a traditional Omani “Sword Dance” during his 2016 tour.



Chris Jackson/Getty Images







“Harry releases this statement about the press and their treatment of Meghan, of course that then has to be page one,”Jobson explained, before adding that Charles was out of front-page coverage. “going, ‘I thought I was going to be on page one, that was the deal.'”

Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mils was also interviewed for the documentary. She called Harry’s statement release an instance of a “remarkable” statement. “big no-no in the royal family.”

“You do not do anything while another member of the royal family is on tour that could possibly overshadow that tour,”She continued. “Prince Harry confirming he was dating Meghan Markle blew any coverage about Prince Charles completely out of the water.”

Insider asked for comment from representatives of Clarence House and Meghan Markle.