After a health scare, Queen Elizabeth makes a rare public appearance

Queen ElizabethIn the middle of health scare rumors, and a debate about who will inherit the throne in her death, she made a rare public appearance. However, the appearance was made for the most joyful of occasions. Two of her great-grandchildren getting baptized.

Royal Family Joins Hands For Christening

On Sunday, the queen attended the joint christening for two of her great-grandchildren, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August, 9 months, and Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas, 8 months. Lucas’ grandmother is Princess Royal, Anne. August’s grandfather is Prince Andrew.

“It’s set to be a heartwarming family occasion and a time of great celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself,”A source said Central Recorder.

At the service, the queen was joined at the event by her immediate family, which included Princess Anne, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. The prince made a rare public appearance after it was revealed that his time with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile, was exposed. Virginia Giuffre (38), claims that he sexually assaulted his 18-year-old daughter.

The baptism ceremony came just a day after what would have been the queen’s 74th anniversary with Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year. The couple was married on November 20, 1947. They have shared more than seven decades of their lives together. In honor of their great-grandfather, both grandsons were given Philip as the middle name.

Who will The Queen Give The Throne to?

After being away from the public eye for so many years, many were glad to see Queen Elizabeth again on her feet. After being admitted to hospital on October 20, the doctors advised her to rest. The queen also cancelled several public engagements including an appearance at a Remembrance Day celebration last week.

Many are questioning if she was simply unable to attend Remembrance Day because of a sprained lower back. Rumors are flying about Queen Elizabeth’s health, leaving the throne to Prince Charles. Others think she might order a skip in the line of succession and hand power over to Prince William, something she doesn’t even have the power to do.

Charles himself has commented on his mother’s health, saying in a speech that she is “alright,”But “once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be.”This is being taken by the public as an indication that the queen will take a break from public life over the next few years. She returned to public duty on Wednesday, holding an in-person audience at Windsor Castle with the departing head of Britain’s armed forces.

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-living and longest-reigning monarch, will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next spring. It will be her 70th year on throne.