Police are braced for disruption by eco-activists at today’s London Marathon

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

POLICE are braced for disruption at today’s London Marathon.

Reports from intelligence agencies suggest that eco-activists with a fervent passion are determined to take action, and they will do so in front of an international audience.

Police fear there will be attempts from climate protestors to disrupt the London Marathon

3

There are fears that protestors against climate change may disrupt the London MarathonRex

Extinction Rebellion is leading four days of protests that coincide with the Marathon.

Just Stop Oil’s hardliners refuse to back down despite the fact XR leaders are pledging to leave it unaffected.

One source said: “Intelligence suggests there will be action, if not disturbing the marathon itself then in the immediate surrounding area.”

Participants are expected to number at least 45,000.

When is the big race? Date, start time, stream FREE, how to watch, route
EastEnders star's heartbreak as he's forced to pull out of London marathon

Sir Mo Farah (40) will run in this race for his last time.

Metropolitan Police has sent extra officers to central London in order to combat any possible threats.

Specialists will be on hand to deal with any protesters who try to stick themselves to the road.

Extra cops have been drafted in to help tackle the potential threats

3

Additional police have been brought in to tackle any potential threatsRex
Sir Mo Farah is running the London Marathon for the final time

3

Mo Farah runs the London Marathon in his final appearanceCredit: PA

Latest News

Previous article
Alice Eve, Star Trek actress and former aristocratic boyfriend’s girlfriend, uses the dating app Raya to find love after her relationship ended.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact