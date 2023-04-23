Police are braced for disruption by eco-activists at today’s London Marathon

POLICE are braced for disruption at today’s London Marathon.

Reports from intelligence agencies suggest that eco-activists with a fervent passion are determined to take action, and they will do so in front of an international audience.

3 There are fears that protestors against climate change may disrupt the London Marathon Rex

Extinction Rebellion is leading four days of protests that coincide with the Marathon.

Just Stop Oil’s hardliners refuse to back down despite the fact XR leaders are pledging to leave it unaffected.

One source said: “Intelligence suggests there will be action, if not disturbing the marathon itself then in the immediate surrounding area.”

Participants are expected to number at least 45,000.

Sir Mo Farah (40) will run in this race for his last time.

Metropolitan Police has sent extra officers to central London in order to combat any possible threats.

Specialists will be on hand to deal with any protesters who try to stick themselves to the road.

3 Additional police have been brought in to tackle any potential threats Rex