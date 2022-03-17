Kylie Jenner: “Postpartum Hasn’t Been Easy” After the Birth of Son

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Kylie Jenner shared her postpartum experience via Instagram. “not easy.”

On February 2, 2009, she gave birth her second child, Wolf.

She stated that this is the best postpartum experience she has ever had. “more difficult”Stormi was born in 2018 and this is what it looked like after her birth.

Kylie Jenner, six weeks after giving birth to her son Wolf, stated that she felt the postpartum period was over. “not been easy,”It’s been harder than when she gave birth in 2018 to her daughter.

Jenner, who was also pregnant with Travis Scott (real name Jacques Bermon Webster II), gave birth to their son on February 2. A little over a week later she posted on Instagram that her child’s name is Wolf Webster. Jenner gave birth in February 2018 to Stormi Webster, a four year-old girl that Jenner shares with Stormi.

“This experience for me, personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,”The 24-year-old posted the video to her Instagram account on Tuesday. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually.”

Jenner also took an image of herself on a machine for exercise. These People ReportShe labeled her with the caption “6 weeks postpartum.”In her Instagram Story, she stated that she “didn’t even think”She would do it. “this workout today.”

“I think we can look on the internet and, for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us,”Jenner stated this in her story. “it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that.”

In Jenner’s latest Instagram main feed postIn a black and white photo, she held her much smaller son’s hand while announcing the birth. She stated that she wanted to “send some love”Other moms may be going through similar situations.

“It’s ok not to be ok,” Jenner said. “Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy, and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back.”