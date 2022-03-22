Inside Jerry Seinfeld’s Involvement in Scientology

Since the 1990s, Jerry Seinfeld has been associated with Scientology. His friend and fellow comedian Bobcat Goldthwait first told him. The Spokesman Review that he didn’t understand the popularity of “Seinfeld,”This is especially true because the show’s main star was “a creepy Scientologist guy.”

Seinfeld hasn’t been able live with the allegations since. Marc Maron asked Seinfeld about his association with the organization, and he was able to answer. “WTF” podcast as recently as 2020 — 25 years after Goldthwait made his remarks.

Seinfeld was very open about their mutual dislike for each other, and Goldthwait’s comment. His Netflix series. “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,”Seinfeld said that Goldthwait, like any other famous comedian, didn’t like him because he wasn’t as successful. As a result, Seinfeld is of the mind that Goldthwait sought to do whatever it took to discredit his rivals — and labeling him a Scientologist was his first port of call.